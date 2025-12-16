Nintendo has released its second patch for Mario Kart World this month. This one is much smaller following the big 1.4.0 update at the start of December.

Here's what you can expect from Version 1.4.1, according to the official Nintendo support page. If there is anything else going on behind the scenes with this latest update, we'll let you know.

Mario Kart World: Ver. 1.4.1 (Released December 15, 2025)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where, if a player disconnects and reconnects a controller, the game may not progress as normal. When this issue occurs, there are times when ghost data from Time Trials will be deleted without warning from “View Rankings.”



You can see the Version 1.4.0 update in our previous post. It included course layout changes for specific modes, music-related updates, item adjustments, online updates, and fixed multiple issues.