The WaterField Designs CitySlicker is a design that has been around for at least 10 years, and it has barely aged a day. From its full-grain leather front flap to its pleasingly voluminous rear mesh pouch, it’s a case that oozes quality and style, which is just as well given the $129 price tag.

Yeah, this is not a cheap case, we should nip that in the bud right away. But it’s unfair to judge a case on that alone, and when you consider that this is a product that has been handmade in San Francisco with seriously high-quality materials, you’ll realise that although the price is steep, you absolutely get what you pay for.

Its slim profile means it’ll slip into practically any bag that would’ve fit the console in the first place, and the internal padding not only keeps the console in place, but also provides some handy little bonus pockets should you wish to use them, although I wouldn’t recommend putting anything bulky or awkwardly shaped in them, as you could put undue pressure on your console.

What’s more, the padding for the screen is a red microfibre pad, meaning every time you put your console in or take it out, the screen is getting a little polish to take off the worst of your grubby fingerprints. Now that’s service!

You’ve also got five little leather pockets to store some game cards at the front, and although they’re a little stiff at first, the nature of the material means that the more you use them, the easier they’ll be to use. The magnetic clasps on the flap mean everything you put in absolutely will be staying in its place, and that peace of mind is worth its weight in precious materials.

We do have one minor gripe, however, and that’s the rigidity of the case. When your console isn’t inside, it’s surprisingly bendy, and doesn’t offer much in the way of support for itself, no doubt due to the extended length of the case and our old friend the square-cube law. We’re sure it’s not going to cause any issues, but it’s something to consider should you wish to pick one of these up.

And honestly, if you have the cash, you should. That, or perhaps their magnetic version if simplicity is more your bag (read: case).

Slim and unassuming

Gorgeous and functional design

Premium materials

Loads of functionality A bit more give in its structure than we'd like

Great 8/10

Waterfield's CitySlicker for Switch 2 is priced at $129 and produced in batches that you can pre-order from their website. The sample used in this review was provided by the manufacturer.