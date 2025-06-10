When it comes to carry cases, many people swear by 'official' options, and with good reason; when Nintendo is tasked with making a case for its own console, you'd assume the company would produce a decent product.

That's certainly true of the official Nintendo Switch 2 Carry Case ($39.99 / £20.99), which is one of the two options currently being offered by Nintendo itself (the second is a larger, all-in-one option that costs a bit more).

Described by Nintendo as "stylish and sturdy", this case is certainly robust enough to prevent your shiny new console from bumps and scratches on the road, but it's not in the same league as the Genki Sleeper Case with its "virtually indestructible" shell.

It also loses out to Genki's offering by only having space for six Game Cards inside (the Sleeper Case has 18 slots), although the official NS2 case has a small compartment for storing items like the Joy-Con 2 wrist straps, which is a bonus.

It's also smaller than the Genki Sleeper Case, and provides a snugger fit for your Switch 2, thanks to the fact that Nintendo isn't expecting you to have an additional case (like the Genki Attack Vector) installed. Oh, and the zipper mechanism is much easier to use, too, but it doesn't provide water resistance, like on Genki's case.

While Nintendo claims this is a stylish option, I'd argue it's rather understated—which isn't necessarily a bad thing, as many people don't want to broadcast that they're carrying a game console around with them. The front of the case has the Switch 2 logo, while Nintendo's iconic logo is found on the back. The only other design element of note is the blue and orange zipper handles, which mimic the colour accents of the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers.

You also get a screen protector bundled with this case, the installation of which is totally optional. I don't tend to bother with screen protectors as I'm super careful with my tech, but it's a handy bonus item if you find you don't feel comfortable without having one fitted.

Beyond that, there's not a lot more to add here. This is a slimline, strong and reasonably attractive case which won't totally break the bank, and I'd imagine Nintendo will sell plenty of them—but if you're looking for something that provides best-in-class protection, you might want to seek out alternative options.

Compact and good-looking

Comes with a screen protector

Classy, easy-to-use zippers Space for more Game Cards would have been welcome

Not as rugged as other cases on the market