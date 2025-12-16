Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has received mostly positive reception, but it's safe to say that not everybody is keen on the dialogue from Samus' Federation Trooper pals. Now, thanks to a video from Bearborg (cheers, VGC), even more unused dialogue has been showcased (from approx 7:38 in the above video).

Accessed by simply listening in to the conversations between the Galactic Federation Troopers at Base Camp in Fury Green, some of the additional dialogue includes musings from VUE-995 about how much it can bench, a new breach technique from Nora Armstrong, and a recollection from Ezra Duke about an unpaid debt back on the planet Tanamaar.

All told, there's more than 30 minutes' worth of voiceover work that seemingly didn't make it into the final game, though why is anybody's guess. It's important to note that these conversations aren't mandatory to the story, and are instead bonus interactions that you can choose to listen in to when chilling out at Base Camp.

One of our key criticisms of Beyond wasn't due to the added dialogue, but rather the freqeuncy at which Myles Mackenzie would contact you over comms when you're about exploring Sol Valley. Ultimately, we thought the game was a welcome return for Samus, awarding it a score of 9/10.