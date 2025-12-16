Naoki Hamaguchi teased it earlier this year, but surprise! The free Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade demo is now live on the Switch 2 eShop.

We've got a new trailer (above) showcasing what you can expect from this one on Switch 2 and Xbox — though, if you have already played it elsewhere, the cutscene content will be old news.

The free demo will take you through the entirety of the opening Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission, and yes, your save data will carry over to the main game, so there's no need to worry about playing it all through again next year.

Those who play through the demo will be gifted the bonus items “Revival Earrings” and “Survival Set” in the full game when it releases on 22nd January 2026.

As a reminder, FFVII Remake plays at a "stable" 30fps on Switch 2, but that hasn't stopped everyone who has played it from having a wonderful time. We loved our time with the port when we went hands-on at Gamescom earlier this year, and Digital Foundry previously called it "The best-looking thing" on Switch 2.