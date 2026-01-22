Review Nintendo Switch Online GameCube Controller - The Return Of The King A little birdy wants to wave hello

Of course, you can jump into the Nintendo Classics lineup of GameCube games, which is ever-growing with great stuff, to find a few compatible gems. But there are also a few other titles putting analogue triggers to use on Switch 1 and 2. Oh yes, there are.

In order to help you identify these hidden Switch games with analogue trigger functionality, we thought we'd put together a quick and handy guide.

Let's take a look!

Every Switch 1 & 2 Game That Use Analogue Triggers

It's a small list, but here are all the confirmed analogue trigger games on Switch (2), listed in alphabetical order:

FAQ

Before we go, let's answer a couple of analogue trigger questions.

Will my original GameCube controller work as well?

Yes, you can use any GameCube controller to play on Switch via a GameCube controller adapter for the console and the analogue triggers should work correctly in the games above.

Do third-party pads with analogue triggers work?

Nope! Unfortunately, for now the GameCube controller's triggers are your only option here.



Why are analogue triggers useful?

In racers, specifically, regular should buttons turn your vehicle into a rocket that either goes full speed or nothing at all, and may lead to the need for tweaks and remaps if you're serious about control. It's not ideal, and it's an issue that applies, to some degree, in any game where a level of finesse on the triggers is something that comes into play, where we need to be in complete control of drifting. Man, we are such pro gamers, when you think about it.

Analogue triggers give subtle throttle control which makes driving like a pro easier - possible, even. In other games, like Mario Sunshine, analogue triggers enable you to control the flow of water — the strength of your stream — from your jetpack. It's not just ON/OFF.

And that's your lot thus far. Make sure to check back as we add more compatible titles as they are released. Oh, and let us know of any games you think should have support for this feature (or even any rare games that we've missed that do so already!)