Nintendo Classics lineup of GameCube games, which is ever-growing with great stuff, to find a few compatible gems. But there are also a few other titles putting analogue triggers to use on Switch 1 and 2. Oh yes, there are.
In order to help you identify these hidden Switch games with analogue trigger functionality, we thought we'd put together a quick and handy guide.
It's a small list, but here are all the confirmed analogue trigger games on Switch (2), listed in alphabetical order:
A game many folk will have picked up the GC controller for in the first place,
F-Zero GX — as you'll well know by now — utilises the GameCube's analogue triggers in order to give you a little extra control through the game's often ludicrously sharp corners.
GRID Autosport launched to fine reviews on Switch 1, and it also delighted us for including analogue compatibility, meaning you can really get into your driving groove and make the most of the game's love for drifting for miles, even down the straights. Heck, I'd drift in the pits if the fellas would let me.
Another GRID, and this time of the
Legends variety.
This upcoming Switch 2 racer, as was the case with its predecessor,
has been confirmed to make full use of the triggers on the NSO GameCube controller to keep it in line with how good its (still excellent) predecessor plays on Nintendo's consoles.
Ah, Luigi. You absolute bumbling balloon of a man. How we love you, and especially given that
Luigi's Mansion uses the analogue triggers on your swanky new NSO GameCube controller to give you extra-fine control over your supernatural hoover's suction power.
Turns out wrangling ghosts requires a little more finesse than we ever thought Luigi capable.
Available as part of
Mario 3D All-Stars (and confirmed to be coming to NSO on Switch 2 at some point), Super Mario Sunshine — the only 3D Mario game this writer hasn't finished *gulp* — also makes good use of the analogue triggers.
Here they are deployed in order to give you, dear reader, more control over the spray pressure of your Flash Liquidizer Ultra Dousing Device (that's FLUDD to you, buddy).
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is another GCN effort that uses analogue, this time a half-press on your left trigger centres the game's camera, whilst a full press gives you aim-lock on targets.
Fiendishly difficult, and almost hilariously exacting,
Trials Rising is the sort of game that makes us wince just thinking about it. Ragdoll central and then some, we haven't half fallen off our bikes at speed a million times in this one, and so it's lucky — isn't it, fellow Evil Knievel-wannabes — that the game uses the analogue triggers in order to give you maximum throttle control.
Before we go, let's answer a couple of analogue trigger questions.
Will my original GameCube controller work as well?
Yes, you can use any GameCube controller to play on Switch via a GameCube controller adapter for the console and the analogue triggers should work correctly in the games above.
Do third-party pads with analogue triggers work?
Nope! Unfortunately, for now the GameCube controller's triggers are your only option here.
Why are analogue triggers useful?
In racers, specifically, regular should buttons turn your vehicle into a rocket that either goes full speed or nothing at all, and may lead to the need for tweaks and remaps if you're serious about control. It's not ideal, and it's an issue that applies, to some degree, in any game where a level of finesse on the triggers is something that comes into play, where we need to be in complete control of drifting. Man, we are such pro gamers, when you think about it.
Analogue triggers give subtle throttle control which makes driving like a pro easier - possible, even. In other games, like Mario Sunshine, analogue triggers enable you to control the flow of water — the strength of your stream — from your jetpack. It's not just ON/OFF.
And that's your lot thus far. Make sure to check back as we add more compatible titles as they are released. Oh, and let us know of any games you think should have support for this feature (or even any rare games that we've missed that do so already!)