The N64 controller has its fair share of fans, but I am not one of them.
I should clarify that I don’t dislike it, as such, but as someone who owned a PS1 back in the ‘90s and only had limited access to the N64 through my friends, the three-pronged design definitely felt, well… weird by comparison. I’ve come to appreciate it much more since owning a wireless N64 pad for the Switch, but I still wouldn’t rank it as one of my favourites.
So it still blows my mind, then, to look back at what Nintendo accomplished with the GameCube controller just five years later in 2001. It went back to a more traditional form factor (or as traditional as you can get in the 2000s), reverting to a two-pronged approach with offset analogue sticks, two analogue triggers, and face buttons that varied in size depending on their importance.
It proved a massive hit with Nintendo fans, and the GameCube controller subsequently became one of the most beloved pads of all time; a feat bolstered nicely by the fan-favourite wireless ‘WaveBird’ variant.
Since Nintendo has re-released all of its major console controllers in accordance with their respective introductions to Nintendo Switch Online, it makes perfect sense for the GameCube controller to make its grand return for the Switch 2. GameCube games are now available as part of the ‘Expansion Pack’ subscription tier, and in my opinion, as good as the new Joy-Con 2 and Pro Controllers are, there’s no better way to play these gems than as originally intended with a GameCube pad.
Like its NSO predecessors, the controller is completely wireless while retaining the form factor of the original wired design. Think of it like a WaveBird, but with rumble intact and without the extra space required for the AA batteries; the best of both worlds, then.
The only colour available is the original purple, which will no doubt suffice for most fans, but those who invested in the delightful orange, grey, or black variants will no doubt feel a small sense of loss. Purple is the obvious choice though, and it still looks great nearly a quarter of a century later.
In terms of how the controller feels and functions, Nintendo has once again gone to painstaking lengths to make sure it emulates the original GameCube pad as closely as possible. The texture, the weight, how the buttons feel to press; it’s all pretty much how you remember, even if the new controller might be slightly heavier to accommodate the wireless functionality (206g for the original, 210g for the new wireless pad).
Of course, in order to seamlessly work with the Switch 2, there are a few new buttons to consider, but thankfully, they’ve all been tucked away neatly on top of the device to avoid encroaching on the original design. You’ve got the home button, capture button, GameChat button, and Bluetooth sync button all up-top. Smack bang in the middle is, of course, the USB-C slot for charging. Over to the left, Nintendo has also added a rather dinky ‘ZL’ button, which allows for quick access to menus when playing the GameCube NSO app.
Speaking of which, at the time of writing, Nintendo has provided access to The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and SoulCalibur II at launch, with more titles on the way in the future. The GameCube controller is absolutely the best way to play these, but like the standard Joy-Con controls, you can always head into the NSO menu and remap whichever inputs you see fit. So for example, with The Wind Waker, you can change the camera controls so they’re no longer inverted by default on the X-axis, but you just need to consider how this might also affect other key gameplay mechanics.
Curiously, however, even though Nintendo explicitly stated prior to launch that the GameCube controller would only work with the NSO app, this actually isn’t true in the slightest. You can use it with pretty much anything on the Switch 2, keeping in mind that functionality might be limited depending on the software. Just don’t try it on the original Switch; the GameCube controller only connects to the Switch 2.
Crucially, if you’re lucky enough to own the now-delisted Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the GameCube pad works as intended with Super Mario Sunshine, with the analogue triggers functioning perfectly to allow for either shooting water while moving or while stationary. Sunshine is being added to the NSO app at a later date, but considering how well the pad works with the existing release, the added benefit of widescreen and upscaled visuals might be the way to go. Just keep in mind that the GameCube pad doesn’t include a ‘-’ button, so you won’t be able to access All-Stars’ menu while playing.
The controller also works wonderfully well with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and requires no remapping of any kind to ensure full functionality. For some fans, this might arguably be the best way to experience Sakurai’s masterpiece in the absence of Super Smash Bros. Melee on NSO. So if you missed out on the official GameCube controller adapter for the Switch, this is definitely a worthwhile alternative.
Back in the day, I would have said that the GameCube pad is the absolute peak of controller design, but I have to admit that there are a couple of drawbacks upon revisiting it for the Switch 2. I was about 11 when the GameCube launched in the UK, so naturally, more than 20 years later, my hands are quite a bit bigger. As such, my index fingers don’t rest quite as comfortably on the analogue triggers, instead reaching more toward the middle of the device housing the home and capture buttons. It’s not a massive issue, but I find I have to curve my fingers around a bit more to ‘hug’ the curved triggers.
Like the N64 pad before it, I’m also no longer a huge fan of the octagonal cutouts housing the two analogue sticks. They don’t feel bad, necessarily, but when playing an adventure game like The Wind Waker, you certainly feel those little bumps around the edge when moving the character or the camera; a big difference from the super-smooth analogue sticks found on the Switch 2’s Joy-Con and Pro Controller, that’s for sure.
Otherwise, the GameCube pad is still an absolutely stellar controller, and with the combined benefits of the WaveBird’s wireless capabilities and the original’s rumble motor, this really feels like the most feature-complete version of one of Nintendo’s very best. If you’re looking to recapture the magic of the original GameCube, or simply want the most authentic experience possible, you really can’t go wrong.
Now remake the chainsaw controller.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments 28
Probably the most overrated controller in existence.
Lacks buttons, analog triggers, small and is terrible for the hands.
To this day still the best controller ever if you ask me. I would have apricated it if they made the ZL button the same format as the Z (ZR) button on the controller, but I digress.
I don’t love it, but I’ll always have one for game cube games on hardware, it’s the only way
The first two comments is the very example of the GameCube controller fan base (or not) 😂 But I am enjoying the nostalgia that it brings
@iLikeUrAttitude I was going to say a similar thing. I like the change up of the face buttons, the big A makes decent sense but the analogue sticks are both horrible. The c nub thing is a pointless half measure and the main thumbstick i found deeply uncomfortable on certain games - footie games being a particular problem.
Given that this gen solidified both the Xbox and PS controllers into what we have today and it took Nintendo until the Switch to reach their 'final' design, I really don't get the cube controller hype.
"Feels a bit small in adult hands"
I guess I still have child hands then.
@iLikeUrAttitude Everybody loves the Gamecube controller until they try a 2D platformer with it.
@iLikeUrAttitude you forgot the most egregious thing about the controller: it lacks a Select button
@iLikeUrAttitude I guess they are shoulder buttons and not triggers, but I thought the GameCube was the only Nintendo controller to have analog ‘triggers’.
EDIT: I might have misinterpreted your comment. Maybe you are saying that you don’t like the analog triggers. Gotcha.
Would've bought it, but Bergsala makes it next to impossible. Terrible company.
I never had GameCube (nor yet a Switch 2). So can’t give any opinion on respective controller.
But interesting to see if eventually the Wii trio of controllers (remote, nunchuck, perhaps ‘Classic’) get similarly reproduced.
mine just came in today!!
That's the proper 'c' button. Not for 'chat' or whatever BS it is now. By the way, they were way ahead of their time, as they made the 'c' button smaller so that it doesn't get in the way of the AB/XY like how I find the right analog does. This was a very functional controller that I truly loved. It did not work for all scenarios, but for the ones it was designed for, it knocked it out of the park. To me, there's no 'one shoe fits all' controller.
@iLikeUrAttitude Same. I have large hands & its not very practicle for most games.
@Aerona Truth. GBA games on the GBA player were not fun with the GC controller D-pad. 😂
This new GC controller, though, may have a better D-pad.
@N00BiSH Yeah true, guess you can add that to the ever growing list of why it sucks.
This was mentioned in an earlier comment but I genuinely hate how stubby the c stick is, as well as the other stick feeling tiny as well as the d-pad.
And this is coming from someone with small hands.
A select button would have gone a very long way. However, you can map buttons and it's an easy fix just to map "c" as select
"The only colour available is the original purple"
in fairness, the color could be described as a shade of purple, but the name of the color is "indigo." to me, it's a blue-violet and not a purple but i accept that many people would also just say "purple." ✌️
I can think of a couple Nintendo purples, one is the famous and beloved "atomic purple" and another is the GBC purple which I think they called "grape."
@iLikeUrAttitude
its a bit like sating a bicycle "lacks wheels."
what games are you trying to play on a gamecube controller for which it "lacks buttons?"
Waiting for a grey "Panasonic" branded variant to appear on the MyNintendo store, personally 😂
More like Return of the Jester.
Such an overrated controller. Terrible for anything not made specifically for it.
Thanks for the review, looking forward to eventually getting one myself (along with the Switch 2 Pro Controller) - for now, I'll make do with my original GameCube controllers thanks to the adapter!
Definitely not as necessary as the N64 one for obvious reasons though some GC games sort of required analog triggers, fzero is one of them and also was designed around the central A button. So there you go, right from launch you've got one of the very few games that made real use of this pad's specificity. But other than this one honestly most games are going to be absolutely perfectly fine with a pro con. Especially now that you can remap everything.
So definitely not as necessary as the N64 one but still a very nice controller nonetheless.
That dpad for ants can take a hike. Otherwise it's an alright controller. Good for its own library and not much else while mostly replaceable by any modern pad. Highly doubt I'll get one.
@Maulbert 100%. I hate the differently shaped and sized buttons, the C-stick and the triggers with enough travel distance to cross three continents.
One of my favorite controllers of all time! What a faithful and incredible recreation.
@Maulbert
"Such an overrated controller. Terrible for anything not made specifically for it."
why would you judge a controller based on playing games designed for a different controller? weird.
I bought the NES, SNES, Genesis and N64 controllers released for the Switch, but heard the original Gamecube controllers and adapter were compatible again with Switch 2. Since my originals are all still going strong, I don't see the point.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...