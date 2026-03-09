If you've been frequenting the eShop on the Switch 2, then you've no doubt noticed that it's altogether a much more pleasant experience when compared to the original Switch.

Nintendo has made several moves to improve the eShop, including promoting more well-known games to the top of the discounts page and separating the best-selling charts into Switch and Switch 2 categories. Granted, visibility for genuinely great indie titles is still an issue (as it is on all digital storefronts), but Nintendo is certainly taking things in the right direction.

According to a recently interview with New Blood Interactive's CEO Dave Oshry over on RPG Site, Nintendo is still being strict about which games it allows onto the Switch 2, with Oshry citing a need to avoid the eShop becoming "a giant slop fest".

Here's the full quote:

"We've got Switch 2 dev kits now. It's not much different than the Switch 1. We've got Dusk running at 120fps with mouse controls on Switch 2. It works great. We're just waiting for Nintendo to give us approval to actually launch it because they're still pretty cagey about letting games launch on Switch 2. "They don't want it to just become a giant slop fest like the Switch 1 eShop became after a few years with just tons of shovelware on there. They're still pretty choosy about who gets to launch their games on Switch 2, but Nintendo's been very nice to us and stuff, giving us dev kits and letting us do updates for our games."

Now it's important to note that the eShop is still getting a lot of, shall we say, questionable games on an almost daily basis, but these are Switch 1 titles, not Switch 2. Does that make it better? Well, in a way, no. But as more and more Switch 2 games get released in the coming months and years, we can hopefully be confident that most will be of a certain quality.

And if nothing else, it's pretty easy to distinguish Switch 2 games thanks to the red bar across the top of the games' key art. All in all, we'd say the Switch 2 eShop is a much better evolution of the original on Switch, and if Nintendo can continue to bury the 'slop', then we're all for it. Just make sure to elevate some of those excellent indie games, too.