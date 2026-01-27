Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

For serious petrolheads, the Switch 1 wasn't exactly a (Burnout) paradise platform. In fact, given the size of the console's library, there's surprisingly little in the way of even semi-serious racing sims for those looking for more than kart racing, smaller-scale experiences that hone in on one aspect and expand (such as the excellent art of rally), or more general arcade fare (like Hot Wheels Unleashed and Horizon Chase Turbo).

These are all great games, for sure, but even now, with the Switch successor nearly eight months into its life, what are we looking at in terms of sim-styled stuff? Rush Rally 3 and its follow-up, Rush Rally Origins, perhaps, but precious little. 2019's GRID Autosport still stands out, though.

I know, Codemasters' 2014 racer (brought to Switch by Feral Interactive) isn't really a sim either, not purely, but it's a different level of racing experience to the others I've mentioned. You can have a big, serious career across multiple disciplines, and so it's a game that comes as close to the likes of Forza and Gran Turismo as you'll currently get on a Switch. Indeed, it's the most impressive racing game port I've played on the console, giving you the full-fat package of single-player content to race through local and online multiplayer was added in post-launch updates), and with no major performance issues to speak of. It also looks great, even now.

Now 2022's GRID Legends, the most recent series entry, has landed on Switch 2 and it's brought all the same graphics options and tweakable bells and whistles as its impressive predecessor — more about those in a bit — whilst also upping the ante in terms of the depth and scope of its solo content. Nice! However, does it have the bleedin' multiplayer at launch this time?

No, it doesn't. And whilst, yes, it's a shame, I have to say, as someone who owns this game on other platforms, you're not missing much. At all. In fact, given that online leaderboards have made the cut here, I'd go so far as to say you've still got the best and cleanest multiplayer element intact. It's unclear if multiplayer might be patched in later, like its predecessor.

However, Legends is aiming to please primarily by bringing narrative aspects and solo content to the fore. It feels like that rare sort of racer that's been made with single-player racing fans in mind, in fact. Its story and campaign modes are where it sings, mixing a little light drama with racing that can, and does, get fairly explosive on the regular. Also, this Deluxe Edition lands with all previously-released DLC, meaning there's loads more to dig into in these modes.

Let's talk about the handling of the cars. The Grid games hit my own personal sweet spot (most of the time) for controls in an arcade-sim/simcade style. It immediately feels very satisfying to put your boot down and tear up a straight; to drift ferociously through corners or handbrake at the last second into a hairpin and swing your back around, ready to rinse and repeat step one. If you've played any modern arcade racer, you're immediately comfortable, and this game feels as good as any of its peers when you're on the track. In fact, I've been on a bit of a racer kick lately, and I can say that this one easily beats out Need For Speed Heat and Need for Speed Unbound. Both lovely games, but this one wins on controls, it wins on content, and it wins on giving solo players loads that they'll feel the need to speed into. (Thank you.)

Now, let's reverse a bit, because I mentioned controls and whilst for some, the lack of a multiplayer suite will be the primary annoyance, it's Nintendo's choice of digital triggers on the Switch 2's controllers that bothers me most for this type of experience. It's not a complete killer, not at all, and I'm sure you've had plenty of experience with it in the past, but it's going to be an issue for some finesse fans who don't want to start considering new control setups or tweaking in order to attain the level of throttle control they enjoy.

Of course, and you'll know this if you've checked out our recent guide to Switch 1 and 2 games with analogue trigger support for GameCube controllers, you can also use your snazzy NSO GameCube pad to override this issue and enjoy the wonder of technology that's been around since the late '90s. With the GC controller plugged in, the game shines all the brighter.

I do also think, on balance, that the lack of analogue triggers on the default controllers isn't quite as important as it could have been. There's no way you're getting me around Monaco in an exacting F1 game with digital triggers, for example — I'm crashing 1000 times on the first bend — but it works fine for what's presented here.

Onto the modes on offer, and Grid Legends brings lots to the table. Besides the main story mode, which I'll get to in a bit, we've got a career that's split up over four unlockable levels, starting with a rookie program and ending in a gauntlet of pro challenges. With a total of nine disciplines to try to master, from touring and electric cars to open-wheeled vehicles, trucks, and high-performance GT stuff (my favourite), there are 128 motors and 137 track routes set in 22 different locations here. Yes, I did say it's a meaty one.

Free play mode then gives you single player quick races, single race events and custom cups for you to set up at your leisure, whilst Dynamic Events mode, as I briefly mentioned earlier, allow you to pit your online times against others via leaderboards.

As for the main course, that is the game's 'Drive to Glory' story mode, this roughly seven-hour affair sees you rise up the ranks through events and trials in a tale that's as rote as they come, but it does have an ace up its sleeve! And that ace, my friends, is live-action acting for the cutscenes and all the main parts of rival racers and team members, making for some utterly hammy, totally unnecessary, and really, actually, quite fun cutscenes.

I also vastly prefer the overall style of how this stuff gets delivered here; dropped in casually and quickly as we set up for races and arrive at paddocks, and so on, rather than cutting away for big chunks. It gives you a story, and it keeps you near to the action at all times. So, if you feel like the narrative aspects might get in the way of racing, fear not, as it's a well-balanced thing, and having voices and faces for opponents sure does bring a new level of competitiveness on the track, too. "I really hate that guy!" you'll scream as you ram into their car and make an enemy, or a 'rival', as the game labels it.

Yes, the racing here once again incorporates the Grid series' slick nemesis system, and it's been improved in Legends, making for some seriously dirty races as you start to make enemies rivals who'll then make sure to get payback by spinning you out on a corner or shunting you at the worst possible moment. I love it, and you can toggle off the rough stuff if you're not a fan, as there are difficulty levels for everyone to enjoy here and options galore.

Speaking of options, this one has got all the graphics modes found in GRID Autosport. So, you've a choice between "Graphics" and "Performance" in TV mode (30/60fps, respectively). In handheld, we get both performance and quality as above, with the addition of a "Balanced" mode and a "Battery Saver" mode.

I've been messing with all of these and the visual quality mode, whilst fine, isn't worth the sacrifice for how smooth performance feels at a solid 60fps. I'll also say I've been pretty blown away by how great the performance mode looks on a big TV screen. There's no need to worry about awful textures and image quality at all with this, it looks fab.

In handheld, I've landed on the balanced mode after lots of experimenting. It feels that bit smoother than quality and looks sublime on the console's little screen. There are also options to turn on or off enhanced visual effects and to reduce rain intensity, so plenty to muck with, and the game delivers top-notch, highly enjoyable and responsive racing on the go as a result.