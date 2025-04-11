If you haven't already noticed, Switch 2 controllers (including the new Joy-Con and Pro controller) will once again use digital triggers. The reasoning behind this decision has now been revealed by Nintendo.

During a recent chat with VentureBeat, Nintendo's hardware leads Kouichi Kawamoto and Tetsuya Sasaki admitted they dealt with some "very fussy developers" and the team itself also felt "instant input" was a better option. Here's the full exchange:

Why did you decide against analog shoulder buttons on the Joycons and Pro controller?

Sasaki: From the hardware side, we worked on what we were asked to do. There were a lot of, let’s say, very fussy developers around us who wanted to go this route. That’s why we went the route we did. Kawamoto: In terms of analog buttons on the shoulders, there are positives, but also negatives. You lose a little bit of instancy when they’re analog. We considered it and decided that instant input would be the better option. That’s why we decided to move forward with this decision.

PlayStation, Xbox, and Valve's SteamDeck all use analogue triggers, and this type of input is often the preferred choice for select genres like racing games.

Although the Switch 2 Joy-Con and Pro Controllers won't feature these types of triggers, Nintendo is re-releasing the GameCube controller - with certain titles in the GameCube library utilising its analogue shoulder buttons.

Nintendo has also confirmed the Switch 2 Joy-Con will not feature Hall Effect sticks, but its Pro Controller revision does now include an audio jack.