GRID: Legends: Deluxe Edition was announced for the Switch 2 at the end of last year and will be "coming soon" to the new hybrid system.

It's already been confirmed this version of the game will feature graphics and performance modes, and more details about these modes have now been revealed by the developer Feral Interactive during a chat with fans on Reddit.

Here's what was confirmed:

"GRID Legends will have both ‘Graphics’ and ‘Performance’ presets for docked and handheld play (where you can expect 30fps and up to 60fps respectively), as well as dedicated ‘Balanced’ and ‘Battery Saver’ presets exclusively for handheld. So you can choose your preferred mix of frame rate and fidelity.

"As for graphical effects, Switch 2 will retain all the fireworks, tyre smoke, sparks and backfire you’ve come to expect from mobile & other console versions."

The team also mentioned how this release will support the Nintendo Switch Online variant of the GameCube controller:

Yes - GRID Legends will support the NSO variant of the GameCube controller, offering analog trigger support for acceleration and brake. That’s all been tested and verified here

