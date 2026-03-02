The latest UK Charts data has been released, and while many had perhaps assumed that Pokémon Pokopia would easily nab the top spot, it's actually settled for the silver medal behind Resident Evil Requiem.

According to The Game Business' Chris Dring, Pokopia was "seriously undersupplied" at retail, meaning the physical sales are not even half of what Pokémon Legends Z-A managed. Indeed, a quick check on sites like Amazon, GAME, and The Game Collection yield no results for Pokopia at all, while others like Smyths and Currys are sold out for home delivery, with only a tiny selection of stores carrying stock.

Back to Resident Evil Requiem for a moment, the platform split for the game on its own has the Switch 2 above Xbox this week, though only by a small margin. Meanwhile, the Generation Pack for the Switch 2 has slipped to land at number 10. It's a Biohazard extravaganza, however, as multiple high-profile RE games make the top 40 in the wake of Requiem's launch.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 55%, PC 32%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 5% NEW 2 Pokémon Pokopia 2 3 Mario Kart World 6 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 57%, Switch 43% 24 5 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition 10 6 Monster Hunter Wilds 25 7 Resident Evil 3 13 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 70%, Switch 2 30% 23 9 Resident Evil 2 3 10 Resident Evil Generation Pack 12 11 Minecraft 16 12 Donkey Kong Bananza 15 13 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 14 14 Grand Theft Auto V 28 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 37 16 Street Fighter 6 30 17 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 55%, Switch 2 45% 27 18 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 9 19 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 63%, Switch 14%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 7% 9 20 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 35 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 31 22 Tekken 8 17 23 Reanimal PS5 69%, Switch 2 24%, Xbox 7% 34 24 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - 25 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 51%, Switch 42%, Xbox 3%, PS4 3% - 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

- 27 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 57%, Switch 43% 21 28 Mario Tennis Fever

- 29 Dragon's Dogma II

40 30 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 31 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 39%, PS5 24%, Switch 2 20%, PS4 9% 36 32 Ghost of Yotei

20 33 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition PC 38%, Switch 2 35%, PS5 26%, Xbox 1% - 34 Dark Souls Trilogy

36 35 EA Sporta FC 25 Xbox 64%, PS5 20%, PS4 13%, Switch 3% - 36 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

- 37 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 56%, Switch 44% 39 38 Just Dance 2026 Edition

7 39 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Xbox 42%, Switch 40%, PS5 13%, PS4 6% - 40 Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

