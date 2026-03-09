Nintendo has suffered yet another key loss as developer Goro Abe has confirmed he has left the company to become a professor at the Osaka Electro-Communication University, working within its Department of Digital Games.

Abe-san was well known for his extensive work on the WarioWare series, having directed or co-directed every entry since the original on GBA. His departure comes shortly after the retirements of both Hideki Konno and Kensuke Tanabe, two more powerhouse names at Nintendo.

Writing on X, Abe-san said the following (machine translated:

I retired from Nintendo at the end of February.

Starting in April, I will be working as a professor at Osaka Electro-Communication University.

I will be working in the newly established "Game and Social Design" major.

I plan to work on game-related research and game production, so I hope to be able to interact with a wider range of people than ever before.

The latest entry in the WarioWare series – WarioWare: Move It! – launched for the Switch in 2023 and garnered reasonably positive reviews. We here at Nintendo Life gave it a score of 8/10 and called it "another great entry in this long-running franchise that brings back the motion-controlled mayhem whilst giving you plenty of ways to enjoy its loony fun with family and friends".