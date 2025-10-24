Another week, another blistering eShop sale to bolster your backlog. Yes, Nintendo is running its 'Screaming Deals' sale again this year in North America, with discounts on Switch 1 and 2 games both spooky and otherwise, just as on the other side of the pond where it's called, more boringly, the Halloween Sale.

In fact, with so many games on sale until 1st November, it's not totally clear which ones are part of this promo specifically and which just happen to be going back to regular price on the same day. Still, to you and us, it doesn't make much difference!

So, below we've rounded up all the eShop games on sale for the next week that we've scored 9/10, minimum, in alphabetical order with USD prices. As always, click on the review tabs if you're after a more in-depth look at something, and you'll also find a personal pick of the 8/10 stragglers at the end.

Finally, if you need some eShop credit, our store has you covered:

Aegis Defenders (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: GUTS Department Release Date: 8th Feb 2018 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2018 ( UK/EU )









$4.99 (-75%) Aegis Defenders is a fantastic game, brilliantly blending the tower defence and platforming genres in a unique way to produce a memorable and enjoyable experience. Lovable characters, interesting lore, plenty of secrets, engaging gameplay, and gorgeous presentation combine to make this a must-have for your Switch, a real gem on the eShop.

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )



















$14.99 (-25%) Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















$18.74 (-25%) Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

Archvale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Idoz & Phops Release Date: 2nd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$7.49 (-50%) Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on the fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop) Publisher: MP2 Games / Developer: Hibernian Workshop Release Date: 14th Nov 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2023 ( UK/EU )

















$12.49 (-50%) Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop) Publisher: DECK13 Spotlight / Developer: Matthias Linda Release Date: 8th Dec 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2022 ( UK/EU )

















$18.74 (-25%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

Crawl (Switch eShop) Publisher: Powerhoof / Developer: Powerhoof Release Date: 19th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 19th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









$2.99 (-80%) We really like Crawl, and we’d bet our collected stash of gold and wrath you will, too. A dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash affair with roguelike elements, one player is the hero trying to get through a dungeon and the others play as monster-controlling ghosts attempting to kill said hero and take their place. It's an everyone-for-themselves free-for-all, yet there are opportunities for frantic 3v1 co-operative play — a necessity when all the non-hero ghost characters must take joint control of bosses the hero faces. It’s great fun in single-player thanks to some aggressive AI, but that consistent danger takes on a new dimension when you and three of your friends are jostling for XP and that all-important killing blow. Competitive couchplay doesn’t get much better than this on Switch.

Cyber Shadow (Switch eShop) Publisher: Yacht Club Games / Developer: Mechanical Head Studios Release Date: 26th Jan 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Jan 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$11.99 (-40%) If you consider yourself a fan of retro action platformers, you owe it to yourself to pick up Cyber Shadow. It’s clear in virtually every facet of Cyber Shadow’s design that this project was a labour of love and that its designer is intimately familiar with what makes the stalwarts of this beloved genre so great. Well-built levels, authentic presentation, tight controls, and high difficulty all combine to make this a supreme and focused experience, and one that we can easily say is well worth your time. Mechanical Head Studios set a high bar with its inaugural release.

Detention (Switch eShop) Publisher: Coconut Island Games / Developer: Red Candle Games Release Date: 1st Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )







$5.19 (-60%) Detention is another horror classic that deserves a place on your Switch. Its story has an important message as it introduces themes through the eyes of a child that only escalate the horror. Through a terrifying atmosphere, chilling ghouls, and a soundtrack that will sink its teeth into you, Detention is a suitably horrifying title that needs to be experienced firsthand.

Dicefolk (Switch eShop) Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Developer: LEAP Game Studios Release Date: 20th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )

















$7.49 (-50%) An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make Dicefolk a brilliant addition to the library, as it manages to feel fresh without getting too far away from the core ideas that make these sorts of games so addictive and popular. Dicefolk is a good entry point to the genre, in fact; approachable without being patronising and it’s tons of fun once you get a grasp of its various quirks.

Dusk (Switch eShop) Publisher: New Blood Interactive / Developer: New Blood Interactive Release Date: 28th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$4.99 (-75%) Dusk is one hell of an impressive piece of software and possibly the single best Unity port to Switch we've ever seen, sidestepping typical performance problems and delivering a brilliant experience of a brilliant game. It's not as good a game as Quake, but almost nothing is. There's a relatively limited arsenal of weapons - they're all great, but there's no iconic gun here, just your usual pistol, shotty, assault rifle, explosives, et al. We're being churlish with our criticisms here, though - ultimately, Dusk is another absolute cracker in Switch's FPS roster.

FEZ (Switch eShop) Publisher: Polytron / Developer: Polytron Release Date: 14th Apr 2021 ( USA ) / 14th Apr 2021 ( UK/EU )

















$7.49 (-50%) FEZ is a fun, challenging puzzle platformer fit to burst with original ideas and unique gameplay wrinkles. Its puzzles bend reality and even leech into our own world on occasion, but aside from a few select mega-challenges never stray into the category of too obtuse or unfair. A few visual and mechanical quirks stop this from being a perfectly polished experience, but these are outweighed by its charm and other wonderful qualities ninefold. It’s another one of those ‘games you have to play’ on Switch, and it couldn’t be more at home.