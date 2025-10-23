Forget your pumpkins and sweets, Nintendo knows that the best way to celebrate the spooky season is with a big old eShop sale.

Hot off the back of the North American 'Screaming Deals' discounts, the 'Halloween Sale' is now live on European eShops, bringing some pretty delightful price cuts to a range of Switch titles — with a few Switch 2 newbies thrown in for good measure. This one will only be sticking around until 2nd November, so make the most while it lasts.

Below, we've lined up every game in the Halloween Sale that we awarded a 9/10 or higher, so you can see the cream of the crop at a glance. You'll also find a personal pick from this writer (hello!) at the bottom, chosen from the hoards of titles that fall into the NL 8/10 or below bracket.

As ever, if you want to pick up some eShop credit before diving in, you can head over to our store or check out the links below:

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )



















£9.99 (-23%) Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















£15.74 (-25%) Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

Blaster Master Zero 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Inti Creates / Developer: Inti Creates Release Date: 20th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









£4.49 (-50%) Inti Creates knocked it out of the park with Blaster Master Zero 2, improving on the original 'reboot' in nearly every conceivable way while also setting a clear path forward for what could hopefully become a flagship series for the company. Tight platforming action, memorable boss battles, plenty of extra side content, and some gorgeous pixel art make this one of the easiest recommendations on the eShop; we’d strongly encourage you to pick this one up. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or are just getting into it for the first time, Blaster Master Zero 2 is a stellar experience from stem to stern, and further cements Inti Creates’ legacy as one of the best developers in the retro gaming business.

Blaster Master Zero 3 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Inti Creates / Developer: Inti Creates Release Date: 29th Jul 2021 ( USA ) / 29th Jul 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£6.74 (-50%) As the conclusion to the modern take on the Blaster Master saga, Blaster Master Zero 3 hits all the notes to deliver a high-octane and satisfying retro platforming experience. The dark world mechanic adds a nice extra layer to the overall design, while the familiar aspects of gameplay are as polished as they’ve ever been. Inti Creates certainly could’ve stopped with the original Blaster Master Zero and that would’ve been enough, but what it’s delivered here with its third take on the franchise is nothing short of excellent. Whenever you next get a chance, be sure to add this one to your library, although we’d say so with the caveat that you should first play the preceding two entries. Really, these games are just that good.

BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition (Switch) Publisher: Arc System Works / Developer: Arc System Works Release Date: 7th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









£8.74 (-75%) BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition may have arrived a few years late on Switch, but that delay didn't dull the sharpness of its 2D fighting package. Not only does it give the Ragna saga a proper send-off with a story mode that's so rich in character development it could be a full anime season in its own right, but it offers a staggering number of modes to keep you playing long after the credits roll. It runs silky-smooth docked or in handheld modes and runs like a dream online. The lack of an English dub still rankles, and new adopters are going to have to do a lot of research to understand what's going on, but it's well worth the effort.

Crawl (Switch eShop) Publisher: Powerhoof / Developer: Powerhoof Release Date: 19th Dec 2017 ( USA ) / 19th Dec 2017 ( UK/EU )









£2.59 (-80%) We really like Crawl, and we’d bet our collected stash of gold and wrath you will, too. A dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash affair with roguelike elements, one player is the hero trying to get through a dungeon and the others play as monster-controlling ghosts attempting to kill said hero and take their place. It's an everyone-for-themselves free-for-all, yet there are opportunities for frantic 3v1 co-operative play — a necessity when all the non-hero ghost characters must take joint control of bosses the hero faces. It’s great fun in single-player thanks to some aggressive AI, but that consistent danger takes on a new dimension when you and three of your friends are jostling for XP and that all-important killing blow. Competitive couchplay doesn’t get much better than this on Switch.

Detention (Switch eShop) Publisher: Coconut Island Games / Developer: Red Candle Games Release Date: 1st Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )







£2.84 (-70%) Detention is another horror classic that deserves a place on your Switch. Its story has an important message as it introduces themes through the eyes of a child that only escalate the horror. Through a terrifying atmosphere, chilling ghouls, and a soundtrack that will sink its teeth into you, Detention is a suitably horrifying title that needs to be experienced firsthand.

Dicefolk (Switch eShop) Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Developer: LEAP Game Studios Release Date: 20th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )

















£6.74 (-50%) An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make Dicefolk a brilliant addition to the library, as it manages to feel fresh without getting too far away from the core ideas that make these sorts of games so addictive and popular. Dicefolk is a good entry point to the genre, in fact; approachable without being patronising and it’s tons of fun once you get a grasp of its various quirks.

Dusk (Switch eShop) Publisher: New Blood Interactive / Developer: New Blood Interactive Release Date: 28th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 28th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















£3.72 (-75%) Dusk is one hell of an impressive piece of software and possibly the single best Unity port to Switch we've ever seen, sidestepping typical performance problems and delivering a brilliant experience of a brilliant game. It's not as good a game as Quake, but almost nothing is. There's a relatively limited arsenal of weapons — they're all great, but there's no iconic gun here, just your usual pistol, shotty, assault rifle, explosives, et al. We're being churlish with our criticisms here, though — ultimately, Dusk is another absolute cracker in Switch's FPS roster.