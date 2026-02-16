Last week, we noticed that Braid: Anniversary Edition had landed its very own 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' release. The catch? It was only available on the Japanese eShop. Well, we've been keeping an eye out in the days since, and what do you know, it's now live on Western storefronts too.

So, if you've been waiting to get your hands on the critically-acclaimed indie puzzler, complete with higher resolution and frame rate, improved textures and additional developer commentary, you can now do so for £14.99 / 16,99 € / $19.99 (or as a £2.25 / 2,49 € / $2.99 upgrade pack, if you already own the Switch 1 version).

Weirdly, that makes the shiny new S2 package a little cheaper than its S1 counterpart here in Europe, where the Anniversary Edition will set you back £17.99 / 19,99 € on the old hardware. Hey, it encourages Switch 2 sales, we suppose — let's not forget that the game's creator, Jonathan Blow, described the initial Anniversary Edition sales as "utterly terrible" a few months after release.

We had a great time with Braid: Anniversary Edition when it arrived on Switch back in 2024, calling it "a landmark equally for indie game development and puzzle platformers" in our 9/10 review.