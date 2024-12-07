Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Much like everyone else this week, I'm on the final 2024 dash. I have Loco Motive to wrap up. I want to check out Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. I should really get round to some Splatoon 3: Side Order at some point.

So why (why) is my brain telling me to play some more hands of Balatro before the year's up? Why?

Gavin Lane, Editor

The mad Game-of-the-Year dash continues as I play Lorelei and more Tales of Kenzera: ZAU this weekend. I'm also eager to give Nine Sols a whirl.

Beyond that? Beyond that it's resisting the temptation to try out Ode to Castlevania or fire up Balatro again. Were I to do either, that would be the end of the year and likely a chunk of next year too!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I feel like I’m in a last ditch race to experience the best 2024 has to offer. Right now, my partner and I are just finishing up Slay the Princess, which I think is largely brilliant, but is a little heavy handed in its messaging towards the end.

Next on the docket is Nine Sols, a game I’ve been super excited to play since it dropped on Steam. Very happy to see it runs mostly well on Switch, so we’ll see if I’m bashing my head against the wall come next weekend. Last up, I’ve been checking out Infinity Nikki on PS5. Geez can you feel the BOTW pedigree here. Shame about the gacha, but it’s super cute.

Enjoy your weekend, folks! Stay warm!

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

It could be a long weekend for me, but 'long' only in the sense that there are games I have to play. It's a rough old job, innit?

Besides [redacted], I'll no doubt be dipping into some more delightful times in RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic. Seriously, these games are a quarter of a century old and haven't aged a day in terms of their playability. Read my review if you need more convincing, or I'll make a mockery of your lack of fun-want.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing a lot of a game for review, and it's bloody hard on the Switch. Genuinely made me want to cry at points. I'm sure this will all go in the review!

Also, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. I'm at the point where I need to decide who I'm going to smooch and it's difficult! I don't feel as enamoured of any of them as I usually do in these games. My Rook is too confident and it's weird! She's too flirty! I don't feel represented!!!!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor



Shocking development as Abathor reveals a chapter 8. Will I see the end this weekend? I still need to properly explore Nine Sols but Crystal Breaker and Raiden Nova are silly addictive. I am also almost done with gameplay footage from The Spectrum, having finally reached Target: Renegade, by far one of my most played games back in the day because I could play with my best friend. It was fun going back to the mean 8-bit streets I grew up in. I should probably play more games, but I’ve just realised Xmas is around the corner, the year is going to end and I still need to do some music work before it all wraps up.

My game of the week is a rekindling of my long relationship with Lin since 2018: Fitness Boxing 3. Could be the best entry in the series yet! A health issue meant I had to stop training last year, but there is no longer any reason not to get back to it, possibly coupled with Ring Fit Adventure and my static bike. Anyone seen my water bottle?

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.