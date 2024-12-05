Switch OLED Nintendo eShop
It's been years now since Nintendo opened the eShop floodgates and started letting everything in. In stark contrast to the Wii U days when even established developers had trouble getting their games on Nintendo platforms, the weekly update is now filled with games that would have been unthinkable just one console generation ago.

For all my moaning to come, I'll make it clear up front that I'm not advocating going back to those dark days - the breadth and quantity of experiences you can download from the eShop is one of the great strides forward Nintendo made this gen. The problem that needs addressing is one of content management in an overcrowded storefront; for every promising-looking game and genuine gem, there are five cynical, bottom-of-the-barrel releases obscuring it.

eShop visibility became a serious issue years ago, but one look at any Weekly Download in 2024 demonstrates that the dross is now normalised, and the rise of AI-generated content over the past couple of years has been an accelerating factor. I've got nothing specifically against 'simulator' games or racy puzzlers or VNs or any other type of game, but churning out keyword-laden pap with massive launch discounts to give the appearance of value is a racket - and it's not going to stop anytime soon.

That these games exist at all is the price of an open platform; if you let everyone in, that has to include low-effort, machine-translated asset flips, throwaway mobile ports, and AI-generated bilge. Every week we scour the eShop for new releases, adding them to our database. Perusing the update used to be a fun exercise — finding new gems, seeing if something had slipped through on a listing before PR had been sent out, and generally getting a sense of the growing variety and quality as the Switch eShop blossomed.

That was a long time ago, though. These days wading through the swill is an absolute chore. It's an old complaint at this point, but it's just as valid as ever. To illustrate the typical composition of a weekly eShop drop (beyond the bigger first- and third-party releases), here's a list of games I've made up that runs the gamut, genre-wise:

  • Angry Neighbor Simulator
  • Axe Champ Shoot Out
  • Ball Rush 2
  • Ecchi Oppai
  • Games Advent Calendar 2024 Bundle
  • Glimmer and the Dark Halloween Pumpkin
  • Hentai Girls: Racy Rabbit
  • Hentai Waifu 2
  • Love Anime Boys Club: Language and Date Zodiac Signs
  • Magical Bakery
  • Me and gamer girl
  • Nurse Call
  • Overheat: Kitchen Chaos
  • Photography Guide: Mastering the Art of Capturing Moments
  • Relaxation Techniques: How to Find Calm
  • Santa's Spot It
  • Skater Bunny Simulator
  • Spot The Difference Christmas
  • Survive Undead Rush
  • Symmetrical logic puzzles 1000
  • Unsolved Case: Killer Popularity CE

Think that's an exaggeration? Well get ready for the rug-pull that you probably saw coming: every one of those games is real. Psych!

Pakotime Nintendo eShop December 2024
Image: Nintendo eShop

All of those titles launched in the space of one week (well, eight days) back in November. The Christmas-themed ones aside, they give a pretty good overview of the genre makeup of weekly eShop arrivals. I can't speak to the quality of them, and I'm willing to concede that there could be a gem or two in there. Maybe that shameless Overcooked clone is quite good, or perhaps bosom-heavy sliding puzzler Hentai Girls: Racy Rabbit hits highs that eluded the 34 other entries in the Hentai/Anime/Sugoi Girls series published by Pakotime so far this year. It's possible.

Depressing, isn't it? Once again, to be 100% clear, it's not the topic or genre that's the issue here — I've got zero problems with having Hentai Warrior 4: Pretty Girl GoGo Big Time or anything else on Switch — it's the cynical way the software is being pumped out and how it drowns out other games. Increasingly, the price of operating in the modern world, real or digital, is wading through a sludge of pop-ups, batting away ads and cynical products, and it really needn't be this awful. It's time that Nintendo gave us the tools to push back the rubbish.

Filters would be a good start, being able to sift out publishers or developers that consistently put out games I don't want to see, let alone play. It's easy to imagine publishers not wanting that — someone with a grudge against, say, EA or Ubisoft could wipe their catalogues from their personal eShop. But as a platform holder, Nintendo should be serving players first. I'd never buy anything from Aldora Games' catalogue but more than that, just having to scroll through them makes navigating the eShop unpleasant. My experience would be better without them there, and I should be able to remove them.

Aldora Games Nintendo eShop Dec 2024
Aldora Games has put out 79 copyright-compliant titles on the US eShop since February last year — Image: Nintendo eShop

Alternatively (or additionally), why not let us 'block' games on an individual basis? If I own something already, I don't need to see it. Thief Simulator is $1.99 again, is it? Well, I didn't buy it the last 300 times - I'm not interested, so let me hide it and just see games I might be interested in.

The eShop isn't totally without helpful features. The New/Recent Releases tab does what it says on the tin, highlighting everything you'd expect. If you want to find last week's big new releases, though, you've got to scroll through 30 lines of bilge. There's so much more that could be done. Requiring developers to flag the use of generative AI, for instance, as Itch.io now does, and enabling us to filter that out would be extremely useful.

It's worth reiterating one final time that the variety on the eShop is a very good thing. Everybody should be able to put their games on Switch. Large and small, good and bad, they must be allowed to exist - but I shouldn't have to look at them all.

We can all dream about the weird and wonderful features Switch 2 might bring, but as someone who buys and plays and loves video games, the current Switch eShop is failing players. Taking out the eShop trash — or giving us the tools to do it ourselves — is the key issue Nintendo needs to address on its next console.

In the time between writing and scheduling this feature, a brand new video that went live just hours ago was flagged to me where the excellent Jon Cartwright (formerly of this parish, now with Good Vibes Gaming) takes a look at the Switch eShop and the utter dross therein with a similar critical lens. What can I say? Great minds, and all that!

Bearing in mind the shared theme, it felt weird not to mention it here - Jon goes into more detail with specific games in his video, too. It's well worth a watch:

Jon and I apparently share the same disdain for Pakotime's low-effort hentai puzzlers. How about some high-effort hentai puzzlers, eh?