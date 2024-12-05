It's been years now since Nintendo opened the eShop floodgates and started letting everything in. In stark contrast to the Wii U days when even established developers had trouble getting their games on Nintendo platforms, the weekly update is now filled with games that would have been unthinkable just one console generation ago.
For all my moaning to come, I'll make it clear up front that I'm not advocating going back to those dark days - the breadth and quantity of experiences you can download from the eShop is one of the great strides forward Nintendo made this gen. The problem that needs addressing is one of content management in an overcrowded storefront; for every promising-looking game and genuine gem, there are five cynical, bottom-of-the-barrel releases obscuring it.
eShop visibility became a serious issue years ago, but one look at any Weekly Download in 2024 demonstrates that the dross is now normalised, and the rise of AI-generated content over the past couple of years has been an accelerating factor. I've got nothing specifically against 'simulator' games or racy puzzlers or VNs or any other type of game, but churning out keyword-laden pap with massive launch discounts to give the appearance of value is a racket - and it's not going to stop anytime soon.
That these games exist at all is the price of an open platform; if you let everyone in, that has to include low-effort, machine-translated asset flips, throwaway mobile ports, and AI-generated bilge. Every week we scour the eShop for new releases, adding them to our database. Perusing the update used to be a fun exercise — finding new gems, seeing if something had slipped through on a listing before PR had been sent out, and generally getting a sense of the growing variety and quality as the Switch eShop blossomed.