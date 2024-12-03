Nintendo isn't likely to reveal the highly-anticipated 'Switch 2' before the end of 2024, but that apparently hasn't stopped Chinese vendors from selling accessories for the console via wholesale platform Alibaba.

As spotted on Famiboards and reported by our friends over at Eurogamer, the accessories can be purchased in bulk and appear to have been produced based on accurate specifications for the upcoming Switch successor.

Naturally, both the case and the screen protector indicate that we're in for a much chunkier console than the current Switch family of systems, backing up previous reports that the console would boast a much larger screen.

The dimensions for the case are 290mm in length, 135mm in height and 50mm in depth, and while it's not possible to determine the exact dimensions of the console itself from this, it's clear that it's likely to be much bigger than either the Switch or Switch OLED. It also contains two spaces in which to fit the console's shoulder buttons/triggers.

If that's not proof enough, an image of a supposed Switch 2 screen protector was also shown, demonstrating a significant increase in size over the same product for the standard Switch. A small cutout for the light sensor on the Switch has also seemingly been removed for the successor.

It's standard practice for accessory manufacturers to be given prior notice of a consoles specifications in order to create products in time for the console's launch. That said, be sure to treat this latest nugget of information with as much scepticism as anything else we've covered regarding supposed Switch 2 leaks. We don't know anything for certain until Nintendo lifts the lid on the new system.

Thankfully, we're not too far off an official announcement now. The company has stated that it will announce the Switch 2 before the end of the current ficsal year ending 31st March 2025.

In a separate leak, blurry footage and images of the supposed new Joy-Con controllers have also been showcased via BiliBili / Reddit. Although the legitimacy of this one is tenuous at best, it appears to reinforce previous reports of the Joy-Con boasting magnetic rails and additional buttons.