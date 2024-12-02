Developer Summitsphere has announced that its upcoming Wario Land-inspired platformer Antonblast will be further delayed on the Nintendo Switch.

Although the game is still scheduled to launch on Steam on 3rd December 2024, it's been determined that the Nintendo Switch version simply isn't quite up to scratch. In a social media announcement, director Tony Grayson said "We need more time to make sure that this version of the game is running at peak performance and meeting our own high standards, as well as Nintendo's".

The team is still targeting a release in 2024, so it's likely that the game is merely a few weeks away at the time of writing, with the developer pledging to "keep our fans updated every step of the way".

Hey everyone, we have an update with respect to the Nintendo Switch version of ANTONBLAST. Please read below. pic.twitter.com/bdhdf9EtoH November 29, 2024

If you desperately want to try out Antonblast now, there is a demo available via the Switch eShop. Featuring gorgeous pixel art visuals, the title is a fast-paced action platformer chock full of cheeky personality and hilarious character sprites.

Antonblast was initially delayed back in October of this year following Hurricane Helene and Milton in the US, an event that directly impacted developers at Summitsphere. Thankfully, it seems like the team's hard work has paid off, with the game receiving positive reception on Steam. We can't wait to get our hands on the Switch version very soon.