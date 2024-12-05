Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Update [ ]: Well, in a surprising update, Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind for the Nintendo Switch is now back on track for a 10th December 2024 release. Yes, after being pushed forward an extra week, Digital Eclipse has now shifted the launch for this version back to its original date.

"Excellent news, Rangers! The Nintendo Switch version of #RitasRewind will be available on Tuesday, December 10 as originally planned — not delayed! Thanks for your understanding as we navigate these unusual last-minute issues. We can't wait for you to play next week!"

In a response to a fan on social media, Digital Eclipse has also mentioned how it hopes to release a "physical edition" of Rita's Rewind next year, but right now it's "too early to tell" if the team will actually be able to do that. So if you want to play it this year, you'll have to settle with a digital copy.

"Our hope and goal is to create a physical edition next year, but it's too early to tell if we'll be able to do that. 2024 is digital only but we would like a physical edition more than anyone."

Original Story: It's that time of year when we often see multiple delays, and with this in mind, we've now got an "important update" to share about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind.

Due to "unforeseen" circumstances, the Nintendo Switch release has been "slightly delayed". Instead of the original 10th December release date alongside the PlayStation, Xbox and Steam versions, it will now be released on 19th December 2024 - so you'll have to wait an extra week.

Unfortunately, due to some "technical issues" online play will also not be available for at least a "few weeks" on Switch and Xbox platforms. However, two-player online play will be supported for PlayStation and Steam at launch. Support for additional players "for all versions" will be available "soon after" this. Thankfully, this won't impact offline multiplayer.

The team at Digital Eclipse also mentions how it intends to continue to "improve and enhance the game after launch to make it what fans and the team "want it to be":