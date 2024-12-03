Following its closure earlier this year, Pokémon TV is making its return this month as an official YouTube channel.

As reported by Serebii, the new Pokémon TV channel will contain "full episodes, live streams, and compilations" of the Pokémon anime series, starting from 6th December 2024.

Previously, the Pokémon TV app was available to download on the App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Pokemon.com, and of course, the Nintendo Switch eShop. Its closure occured on 31st March 2024 after an initial announcement on 8th January 2024.

Full episodes of the anime can already be viewed via the official Pokémon YouTube Channel, but it looks like the new Pokémon TV channel will be solely dedicated to the long-running series. Curiously, the description for the channel specifies that you'll be able to "explore the world of Pokémon with Ash & Pikachu", so it seems reasonable to assume that perhaps it won't host episodes of Pokémon Horizons.

Commencing broadcasting in 2023, Pokémon Horizons is the first mainline series to not feature veteran trainer Ash Ketchum, and instead follows protagonists Liko and Roy within the Paldea region.