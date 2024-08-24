Now, let's see what we're going to be booting up this weekend, shall we..?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've jumped back into the world of Silent Hill after watching the wonderful new trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake. I'm playing the OG Silent Hill on the PS Vita at the moment, and y'know what, it's aged surprisingly gracefully; arguably more so than the original Resident Evil. It still retains a nice sense of atmosphere and dread.

I've also recently decided to start a new playthrough of Pokémon Omega Ruby for some reason. I know that sounds like I did so begrudgingly, but no, I just got the urge! I'm having fun with it, but I'm not sure how invested I'll get in the coming days.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I have become entirely addicted to Kynseed. I think they're intending to bring it to Switch some day, but for now, I'm playing on Steam Deck. It's incredible! It's by a couple of ex-Fable devs, and you can see a lot of the Fable DNA in there (so many fart jokes), but it's also massively impressive how many systems and ideas they put into the game. It's a real gem.

Nile Bowie, Contributor

Since the release of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, my weekends have consisted of shaving milliseconds off my speedruns in the game’s different modes until my thumbs get sore. It’s a title that has sunk its hooks in and kept me coming back.

I’ve just beaten the superb Metroid Prime Remastered after chipping away at it for a while and am now turning my attention to Metroid: Samus Returns on the 3DS (which would make a lovely Switch port). A friend also heaped high praise on Slay the Spire and encouraged me to play it, so I’ll finally be giving that a whirl too!

Ken Talbot, Contributor

This weekend I'll be travelling a lot for the UK Bank Holiday, so I'm going to try and get 100% completion on Super Mario Bros. Wonder to eat up that long passenger ride. Wonder has been my on-the-go game of choice since release.

When I'm settled on the campsite, it's time to dish out the joycons and have some Worms multiplayer. 4-player skirmish in Worms W.M.D has been an enjoyable staple of group meetups lately.

Oliver Revolta, Contributor

Grim Fandango seemed so inaccessible when I was a kid. Back in 1998, when I only had an N64, PC games were mysterious boxes in the corner of Electonics Boutique and HMV. I never got to play them.

Recently I picked up the Switch version in a sale. I expected a dry point and click, but exploring the fully 3D environments (well, pre-rendered Resident-Evil-style backgrounds) is a pleasure. The writing is exceptional and full of character. Now I see why it’s considered a classic.

I haven’t played anything like it, and I’ll be playing more over the weekend. And I still want to finish the fun Dungeons of Dreadrock too.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

After polishing off Wargroove this week, I’ve been on a bit of a tactics kick and have finally gone back to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope with the intention to finally wrap it up. It’s got to be said, that game slaps. I’m focusing on the main story only for the time being, but I can see these side quests keeping me going for a little while yet.

Elsewhere, I’m hoping to spend a bit of time with Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team on NSO. This was an absolute staple for me back in the day, so I’m excited to see whether I still vibe with it 18 years on.

Ethan Zack, Contributor

Nothing beats unwinding after a stressful week with a cozy game, so that’s why I’m continuing my spooktacular murder mystery investigation in the eShop demo for Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. Hey, the definition of “cozy game” is different for everyone, okay? This multi-chapter demo is already delivering on everything I love about the FDC series — high-quality visuals, an intriguing narrative, and a heaping spoonful of chilling atmosphere. It’s got me champing at the bit for the full game’s release next week.



Once I’ve chewed through that all too quickly, I’ll probably fire up Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team on Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online for more postgame shenanigans. Anyone who thinks every Pokémon game is too easy hasn’t experienced the raw anguish of spawning into a Monster House room on the 39th floor of a 40-floor dungeon. Sigh.