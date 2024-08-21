Well, it was teased at Mario Day last year, but LEGO has now unveiled our first proper look at six Mario Kart sets which will be getting off the start line on 1st January 2025.

There is quite the range here, with set prices varying from £12.99 / $14.99 to £69.99 / $79.99 depending on size. And there's a decent spread of familiar Mario Kart faces too, with the collection encompassing Yoshi, Baby Mario and Luigi, Donkey Kong, Toad and more.

Here's a breakdown of the individual builds and prices:

First up, we have the Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike set, consisting of 133 pieces and retailing at £12.99 / $14.99. As you might expect, this build contains a Blue Yoshi, his bike, cones and an item crate.

The Mario Kart – Standard Kart set is a slightly larger 174 pieces and will cost you £17.99 / $19.99. Weirdly, this iconic kart does not contain a Mario figure, but you do get a little pitstop Toad instead.

Next up, the Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo set will retail at £29.99 / $34.99 and is 387 pieces. It displays DK himself taking aim at a banana peel.

The Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi set displays a mini rivalry between the baby brothers. It will cost £24.99 / $29.99 and consists of 321 pieces.

Getting larger, the Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage set is 390 pieces and will set you back £34.99 / $39.99.

Finally, we have the biggest of them all: the Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set. This 823-piece build will set you back £69.99 / $79.99 but it does contain three racers and a start line.

Those of you with the interactive LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach figures (not included in any of the above sets) can stick them in the driver's seat for some "iconic Mario Kart audio and visual effects". Expect the starting countdown, horn-honking and drifting sound effects as you speed these interactive figures around the track, or, you know, just leave them looking pretty on your shelf. Your call.

All of the above will be launching in January next year. We'd recommend clearing some shelf space now.