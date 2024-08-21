Announced at Gamescom alongside the new range of Mario Kart sets, the Danish firm has confirmed a trio of additions to the LEGO Animal Crossing range that will also launch in January 2025, bringing some fan-favourite characters to life in minifig form.

The three sets are Stargazing with Celeste, Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop, and Able Sisters Clothing Shop. Check out the details below, including pricing, pieces, plus some close-up shots of the sets.

New Lego Animal Crossing Sets - January 2025

LEGO® Animal Crossing ™ Stargazing with Celeste

Age: 6+

Price: €9,99/ $9.99 / £8,99

Pieces: 78

Product No.: 77053

Dimensions: Measures over 2.5 in (6 cm) high, 5 in (12cm) wide and 3.5 inches (9cm) deep

Available: January 1, 2025

LEGO® Animal Crossing ™ Leif’s Caravan & Garden Shop

Age: 7+

Price: €29,99/ $29.99 / £24,99

Pieces: 263

Product No.: 77054

Dimensions: Includes car and travel trailer toys that measure over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long and 2.5 in. (6 cm) wide when attached to each other.

Available: January 1, 2025

LEGO® Animal Crossing ™ Able Sisters Clothing Shop

Age: 6+

Price: €39,99/ $39.99 / £34,99

Pieces: 322

Product No.: 77055

Dimensions: Measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep

Available: January 1, 2025

Yes, in that last one, it certainly appears that Sable — the other sister who works at the clothing shop — doesn't feature in the set.

This wouldn't be the first time a character you'd expect to see was missing from a set (see Orville's absence in the Dodo Airlines set), but it's difficult to imagine that the Able Sisters' shop not actually coming with the Able sisters themselves. Sure, we wouldn't expect to see the wandering Label (sorry, Labelle) but Sable? She's an island staple! Maybe she's hiding in the back.

Still, it's great to see Mabel in minifig form (with Sasha), plus our beloved Celeste in a very reasonably priced pack. Leif's alright, too, and he comes with Poppy.