Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm currently playing a rather intriguing game for review, so keep an eye out for that soon, but otherwise, I'm currently knee-deep in a Halo: Reach Legendary campaign run.

The recent rumour regarding the Master Chief Collection coming to Switch 2 really got me in the mood to play through the entire series again, so that's exactly what I'm doing! It's just so special, and after years of honing my skills, Legendary feels like the most suitable difficulty for me now.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Another WAYP, another week of Trails through Daybreak. Look, it’s like, 80 hours! I’m on chapter 5! That’s good progress, right? This is fast becoming one of my favourite games in the series, even with its problems. Van is the best main character.

Tales of Graces f Remastered is also on the list – I’m so excited to revisit of the best combat systems in an RPG, and I’ll be playing the whole thing co-op too! Problem is, we’re actually going to be away most of the weekend, so I probably won’t get a lot of time with Arkride Solutions or the Lhants, so expect to hear more next week. Probably.

Craig Reid, Contributor

I was planning to relax with Disco Elysium all weekend, but the recent reveal of ‘squishy Mario’ in that sliver of Mario Kart 9 footage has me hankering for an Italian. This weekend, I’ll be docking the Switch into the living room TV to go head-to-head with my wife on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars. Pray for me; my queen is lethal on Superstars.

Depending on the outcome of our party games, I may need some time to lick my wounds with a single-player romp. And because I’m all in on the mushroom lads, I’ll be returning to Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

Let’s-a go!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I'm planning to continue my good progress in the delightful The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. I’m quite taken by Blade Chimera and will put more time into it accordingly. FreeSpace 2 continues to deliver one of the finest space shooting simulator despite its age. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD might not be new, but it does remain a incredible entry in the series. It is time to level up one final time my Assault Marine in Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine II and begin my new career as a Sniper for the Imperium.

Game of the week is Smuggler’s Run: Warzones. I often revisit Gamecube’s library and the timing is right to replay Rockstar published classic. Pump up the volume, enjoy the crazy electronic soundtrack and watch the chasing opponents fly up in the air after triggering in one of our countermeasure bombs. It is (strangely) quite Zen.

Trent Cannon, Contributor

I've not been able to hit the gym much this week between a sick toddler in the house and a busy work schedule, so I've spent a bit of time each evening busting out the Ring Fit Adventure. Sure, it isn't the same as my usual workouts but 30 minutes in and I've got a bit of a sweat on. Just enough to keep me from abandoning my workout routine completely.

Who knows - maybe the Switch 2 will even give us a sequel.

Michelle See-Tho, Contributor

With Switch 2 arriving soon (!) I’m chipping away at my backlog this weekend/month/year. I got the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy for Christmas (after finishing the Phoenix Wright Trilogy last year) so I will spend some good hours solving crimes.

If I get tired of shouting Objection! and Take that! I’ll play Untitled Goose Game. I’m finally getting to this Australian-made gem after wishlisting it years ago. Being a stealthy goose is so much fun. And even more fun when I recruit my partner to join me in co-op mode – two geese are better than one.

Oliver Revolta, Contributor

Back on the 28th of December I wrote that I was playing Super Hydorah. I’m still going. It’s so difficult (and also great). I’m battling through but I’m barely halfway – and I’m also battling with the irony of being so excited for the Switch 2 while also spending tens of hours playing a game that could have (I think) run on the PlayStation 1.

Nile Bowie, Contributor

We’re fresh off the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal and I’m absolutely pining to try out those sneakily alluded-to mouse controls. It’s going to be a grueling wait till the April 2nd Direct, but truth be told there’s loads in the backlog to chew on.

First up, I’ll be giving Donkey Kong Country Returns HD a whirl, and it’ll be my first time playing it. I’m somewhat disappointed by the apparent lack of graphical polish in this HD re-release, but heartened that the gameplay reportedly holds up nicely. Those vigilant enough to pre-order DKCR in my region (Asia) scored this nifty “Banana Pouch” as a free gift. My wife and I debated whether it’s a pouch intended for banana storage or simply a pouch with a banana motif. Turns out it fits an entire ‘nanner so the answer I’d say is clearly the former.

Elsewhere I’ll be firing up Splatoon 3 this weekend to chip away at the brilliant single-player campaign and Side Order DLC, neither of which I’ve finished yet (its so hard to pull myself away from online turf wars once I start). I’ve also begun my maiden playthrough of GBA classic Golden Sun on NSO, which I’ve literally been meaning to try since my days in the schoolyard when I saw a buddy playing it. It’s a real charmer so far, easy to see why so many want a franchise reboot. I honestly wouldn’t rule it out! Happy gaming everyone.

Roland Ingram, Contributor

With a serious case of Switch 2 fever going round, I thought it wise to stockpile Metroid games ahead of the anticipated appearance of Prime 4. Behind the curve here, but very close to finishing Metroid Dread, which has been spectacular. Samus’s movement is just so fluid and tactile. And what’s this? Metroid Prime Remastered just plopped through the letterbox, too!

Elsewhere, I’ve nearly splattered my way quickly and happily through 2020’s Carrion – that creature feature where you’re the creature. And let’s see if Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can snatch its fedora under the stone door of the weekend just before it closes!

Gavin Lane, Editor

No video games beyond a little Arco for me this weekend. I'll be watching Wild at Heart, going for a long walk to see the birds, and starting a new modelling project.



Have a great weekend, good buddies.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.