Nintendo rounded out the Switch 2 first-look trailer with the reveal of the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Experience', a "series of hands-on events held around the world" taking place throughout April and May 2025. What's more, registration for many of these events opens tomorrow.

You can register for a chance to attend one Switch 2 event in the coming months by entering the ticket raffle on your region's respective website. The draw is only open to those over the age of 18 with a Nintendo Account and recipients will be randomly selected after the registration period closes — and we mean randomly, the website specifies there's no special treatment for registering your interest first.

If you are registering a group (including those below age 17), each member must have their Nintendo Account linked to the same family group.

There are a grand total of 13 Switch 2 'Experiences' happening around the globe in the coming months, each of which has its own website, registration times and event dates. Full details can be found on the Nintendo website of your respective region, though we have also listed every event and its key dates in the following table.

Host City Event Date Registration Period Amsterdam 9th - 11th May 18th Jan at 3pm - 26th Jan at 11:59pm CET Berlin 25th - 27th April 17th Jan at 3pm - 26th Jan at 11:59pm CET Dallas 25th - 27th April 17th Jan at 12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET - 26th Jan. 26 at 11:59pm (local time) London 11th - 13th April 17th Jan 2pm - January 26th at 11:59pm GMT Los Angeles 11th - 13th April 17th Jan at 12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET - 26th Jan. 26 at 11:59pm (local time) Madrid 9th - 11th May 18th Jan at 3pm - 26th Jan at 11:59pm CET Melbourne 10th - 11th May 18th Jan at 11am - 26th Jan at 11:59pm AEDT Milan 25th - 27th April 17th Jan at 3pm - 26th Jan at 11:59pm CET New York 4th - 6th April 17th Jan at 12pm PT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET - 26th Jan. 26 at 11:59pm (local time) Paris 4th - 6th April 17th Jan at 3pm - 26th Jan at 11:59pm CET Toronto 25th - 27th April 17th Jan at 3pm - 26th Jan at 11:59pm ET Tokyo 26th - 27th April 16th Jan 3pm - 20th Feb at 3pm JST Seoul 31st May - 1st June TBA

We won't know who has been successful until the registration period is over, but be sure to get your interest registered at one of the above locations by the closing date if you hope to attend.