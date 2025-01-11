Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've recently been breaking out the N64 controller for Switch to play some Zelda: Ocarina of Time – you might have heard of it. I've been having a blast too; somehow, using the OG controller just feels right, y'know?

I also started Zelda: Breath of the Wild again, and I'm making my way through it slooooowly. I genuinely feel like we're on the cusp of a new Nintendo console generation, so what better way to show the current Switch my unending appreciation than by playing through the game that started it all..?

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I'm not sure what's on the cards for Switch this weekend, because my main focus is on *whispers* PS5. Yeah, I know and I'm sorry. But the fact of the matter is that I've been looking longingly at my copy of Star Wars: Outlaws for weeks now and I'd really, really like to take it for a spin before the inevitable burst of 'Switch 2' releases later this year pushes the backlog even further down.

If I find the time, I miiight try to polish off a bit more of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake because I was really enjoying that one before I got sidelined at the end of last year. But, for the most part, Switch is on the sub-bench this time.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I only just got back from Christmas and New Year travelling, so I'm still in that funk of not quite knowing what day it is... but apparently it's the weekend, so here's what I'll be playing!

Despite taking my Switch and my Steam Deck with me on holiday, I didn't really play much of the games I bought in the Christmas sales — mostly because the majority of games that I bought are notebook-type games, rather than things to play on a plane. But now I am home and I have notebooks! I bought Epigraph and Kevin (1997-2077), both language deciphering games that were recommended to me as an enjoyer of language deciphering games, as well as Lorelei and the Laser Eyes and Void Stranger, which are both in the genre of "metroidbrainias", my favourite micro-genre.

After forgetting that I had downloaded it, I have also been playing Mario & Luigi: Brothership as well. I've historically not had a good time with the Mario and Luigi RPGs, for reasons I cannot figure out (they either love to crash on me, or they are not very good games — looking at you, Paper Jam), but the insanely good animation is winning me over so far.

Oh, and I am playing Red Dead Redemption 2, after many years of always buying it on sale and then never getting past the first really boring chapter. I'm about halfway in! It's really hard to avoid spoilers for a game that's been out for many years!!!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm still chugging along in Trails through Daybreak, but I'm flagging. Playing a long RPG to kick off the year wasn't the best idea, it turns out! I'd rather read a book or watch a movie.

However, I'm very close to starting Rune Factory 4 Special, which I grabbed in the sale the other week — I've only tried Tides of Destiny before and I bounced off of it, but this was under £4, so I had to. Enjoy your weekend, folks!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

With Yakuza Kiwami complete I can now get back to properly complete and enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. I am a bit intrigued by Chants of Sennaar and will probably start playing it this weekend. A friend recommended Spirit of the North over the holidays, and having secured a physical copy of it, I look forward to adding it to the “games with foxes I’ve beat” list. In preparation for the impending sequel and after reading a feature about it in Retro Gamer, I also plan to give Gimmick! Special Edition a spin.

My game of the week is Descent: FreeSpace – The Great War. The strangest thing over the holidays: I saw the Squadron 42 extended gameplay reveal trailer and felt the urge for some space opera / shooting shenanigans so I went with a classic. Looking forward to jump into FreeSpace 2 next week. Volition: Gone but not forgotten.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.