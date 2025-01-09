Nintendo has announced that it is collaborating with Lego to launch a brand new set based on the classic Game Boy handheld.

Currently scheduled to launch in October 2025, the set follows on from the Lego NES set that the companies launched back in 2020. Presumably, however, it probably won't be quite so ludicrously expensive. Well... we'll see, you never know.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XEyhbARqXq January 9, 2025

Further details have not been announced at this time, but we can't wait to see what this one contains. Will it have various buildable screens based on classic Game Boy titles? Or will it follow in the footsteps of the Atari 2600 set and include some miniature dioramas?

The possibilities are seemingly endless, so we'll keep a close eye on further updates in the coming weeks and months.