Update [ ]:

Well, that initial limited range of plushies was short-lived! The Pokémon Center has just been graced with an entire 'Year of Eevee' page, collecting together all of the available Eevee-themed merch and teasing a lot more to come.

First up in the list of goodies to celebrate the 'Year of Eevee' is a range of 'Evolving Personalities' figures, each modelled after one of the Eeveelutions. The 'Splashes with Vaporeon', 'Skillful Strategy with Jolteon', and 'Satisfied Snooze with Flareon' models are the only ones we have seen so far (this trio will be the first to release), but we can expect to see another six variants launch over the course of the year.

The page also teases the arrival of a new 'Cosy Plush', which will see Eevee and Pikachu immortalised in cuddly fleece material. There's no release date for these just yet, but gosh, do they look soft.

According to the page's official blurb, it seems that The Year of Eevee will be all about merch (much as we anticipated earlier today), with The Pokémon Center teasing "a year of Eevee products" covering everything from "plush to apparel, Pokémon TCG to figures":

Do you love Eevee? So do we! So here is our gift to you… a year of Eevee products! With tonnes of exclusive products to come in 2025— there’s really an evolution for everyone! From plush to apparel, Pokémon TCG to figures, you won’t be short on Eevee merch this year. Mark this page as your go-to destination for Eevee announcements, teasers, and more.

Eevee fans might want to keep an eye on their bank balances over the next 12 months!

Original Story: 11 years ago, we had The Year of Luigi. Last year, we got The Year of Shadow. In 2025, it seems that Pokémon is finally getting its time to shine. Welcome to The Year of Eevee.

Okay, this might just be a marketing slogan to sell some merch, but as Serebii's Joe Merrick flagged on BlueSky, The Pokémon Center website currently is boasting an all-new "Year of Eevee" banner complete with a swanky logo. That has to mean something, right?

For the time being, this banner only leads you to the site's collection of Eevee plushies, but it's only January! Who knows what the rest of the year might bring??

Pokémon Center has just updated and it seems that 2025 is the "Year of Eevee", even with its own logo. Presumably this is just a merch celebration. With Prismatic Evolutions releases covering all year, it makes sense. You guys won't jump to crazy conclusions, right? — Joe Merrick (@joemerrick.bsky.social) 2025-01-06T10:31:10.529Z

We know that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is due out at some point in 2025, so what else might The Year of Eevee entail? A new Eeveelution? A Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! remake? A fresh 'Detective Eevee' IP? We're trying to remain optimistic here and not give in to the assumption that it's just a plushie restock (while very much accepting that it's probably just going to be a plushie restock). Come on, TPC, surprise us!