Switch 2 potential Genki
Image: Genki

How are we coping, nine days into the year of the Switch 2? It's been an utter onslaught of leaks and rumours and noise as everyone clamours to find out about Nintendo's to-be-officially-announced console. C'mon Nintendo, it's really time to say something.

Anyway, let's cut through the noise for a second. Here at Nintendo Life, some of us have been asking a big question — literally — about the Switch 2. We've been having a bit of a debate in the office: Is the Switch 2 going to be a bit too big for a portable?

While there are lots of mock-ups, 3D prints, and accessory makers showing off what's claimed to be (and likely is) the next Nintendo console, the size of it has us thinking about our delicate, ageing hands.

Dbrand, one of the first accessory makers to boldly show (potential) renders of the Switch's successor, says that the console will be 270mm wide (200mm sans Joy-Con), 116mm tall, and 14mm thick, with a 55mm kickstand.

As you'd expect, it's a little bigger than all current Switch models — the OLED, for example, comes in at 242mm x 102mm x 13.9mm. But it still comes in a bit smaller than the Steam Deck (298mm x 117mm x 49mm). Thankfully, it's way, way smaller than that enormous, four-figure Acer.

Nitro Blaze 11 3
Not sure who's going to carry this Acer monster around — Image: Acer

Still, for a Nintendo handheld, the Switch 2 is looking like a chonky one. Gone are the days of tucking away our clamshell GBA SP or DS, but some of us are already looking at our Switch Lite with envy, praying that we'll get a 'Lite' version of the successor sooner rather than later. Others on the team feel it looks like a suitably substantial upgrade without being impractically proportioned, but the larger dimensions do suggest somewhat reduced portability.

Does anyone take their Steam Deck out on public transport and play a little Elden Ring on the go, or is it a sofa-only console? Will a similarly-sized system slip succinctly into our bags and keep us company on the plane while playing the fabled Super Mario Odyssey sequel?

Switch OLED
Some of us think the OLED is perfect, size-wise - others feel it's a tad unwieldy as a portable — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

What do you think about the reported size of the Switch successor? Do you reckon it's nudging towards too big? Are you looking forward to the larger, weightier console? Vote in our polls below and let us know in the comments what you're thinking.

Do you think the Switch 2 might be too big?
Do you take your Switch (or Steam Deck) out in public?