How are we coping, nine days into the year of the Switch 2? It's been an utter onslaught of leaks and rumours and noise as everyone clamours to find out about Nintendo's to-be-officially-announced console. C'mon Nintendo, it's really time to say something.

Anyway, let's cut through the noise for a second. Here at Nintendo Life, some of us have been asking a big question — literally — about the Switch 2. We've been having a bit of a debate in the office: Is the Switch 2 going to be a bit too big for a portable?

While there are lots of mock-ups, 3D prints, and accessory makers showing off what's claimed to be (and likely is) the next Nintendo console, the size of it has us thinking about our delicate, ageing hands.

Dbrand, one of the first accessory makers to boldly show (potential) renders of the Switch's successor, says that the console will be 270mm wide (200mm sans Joy-Con), 116mm tall, and 14mm thick, with a 55mm kickstand.

As you'd expect, it's a little bigger than all current Switch models — the OLED, for example, comes in at 242mm x 102mm x 13.9mm. But it still comes in a bit smaller than the Steam Deck (298mm x 117mm x 49mm). Thankfully, it's way, way smaller than that enormous, four-figure Acer.