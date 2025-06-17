What are you hoping to see in the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct?

Kongs & cameras (Jim Norman, staff writer)

Nintendo was proud to showcase a certain familiar face in Donkey Kong Bananza's Treehouse footage (it was Cranky Kong, in case you missed it), and I would be very surprised if ol' grandpa is the only Kong Kameo in the game — let's not forget, we haven't seen DK in a 3D capacity like this since the character-stuffed Donkey Kong 64. My money's on Diddy Kong making an appearance, especially with that redesign out there, but I'll lose my mind if we see Funky.

The only other thing that I'd like to feel a little more secure about is the camera. I loved what I played at the Switch 2 Hands-On Experience a few months back, but all that tunnelling and rock smashing didn't make for the easiest camera controls. If this Direct can show me the exploration sections running 10% smoother, I'll be fully back on board.

A reason to go bananas (Ollie Reynolds, staff writer)

Playing Donkey Kong Bananza at the Nintendo Switch 2 event back in April, I came away feeling slightly more concerned than elated. Don't get me wrong, I had a blast tearing through the environment and finding little ore deposits, but I can't help but wonder if that was all there is to it.

I'm sure Nintendo has lots more up its sleeve for Bananza, so that's mainly what I'm hoping to see. If this is truly by the team that made Mario Odyssey (which I still find myself doubting), then I want to see gameplay mechanics that have my jaw dropping to the floor. Smashing bits of rock is fine for a while, but I don't know if this can stretch to keep me compelled for the entire game.

Lots of smashing, no frame rate drops (PJ O'Reilly, staff writer)

I'm very, very excited about this new DK entry. I love the look of it, I love all the smashing, but I am concerned that it might end up struggling a bit in terms of its frame rate and end up making my new console feel underpowered.

Yes, it'll most likely be fine, I do like to worry about nothing. More positively, the idea of this Odyssey style of caper with everyone's favourite ape front and centre feels like it should have happened ages ago, and if the gameplay can match its looks I think we're in for a good time. Just make sure it's a nice, stutter-free time, too, please.

K. Rool intentions (Gavin Lane, editor)

Give me a K. Rool and a pair of boxing gloves, and I'll be happy. A few more worlds and a look at some of the deeper mechanics. Maybe a deep-cut Kong or two - I've got a soft spot for DK64, so a little Lanky or Chunky would be great.

I'm just looking for something that doesn't pour cold water on my enthusiasm, really. I went into the Mario Kart World Direct expecting to be dazzled...and it was essentially a recap of everything we already knew, and I ended up coming away significantly less excited for the game.

Let's try and give the hardcore fans a little more to chew on this time while ticking those mainstream messaging tick boxes, please Nintendo.

Peeling off the layers (Alana Hagues, deputy editor)

After feeling a bit deflated from Mario Kart's collectibles, I want to know more about what DK has to offer. I know, exciting stuff, right? But I just want some creative, fun rewards that actually feel meaningful rather than a little challenge. And Bananza's destructibility gives tons of room for that.

Outside of that, a little look at some of the other levels in a bit more detail, some returning faces (no one here has mentioned Dixie... tut tut), and that's about it. I don't need a deep dive, just a little teaser of what to expect. Individual game Directs don't really get me that excited anyway, but I'm ready to be surprised.

There are our hopes and dreams for the DK Direct, but what about you? You can let us know if you share any of our predictions in the following poll, but then take to the comments to spill the beans on what else you'd like to see.