Infinity Ward co-founder and Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella has died in a fatal car crash, NBC4 Los Angeles reports. He was 55 years old.
The crash was reported to have happened yesterday, 21st December 2025, in along Southern California's Angeles Crest Highway, at around 12:45pm local time.
Tributes have been pouring in online following this awful news, with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley calling Zampella "an extraordinary person" and former Xbox operations manager Eric Neustadter stating "it was always a pleasure" to work with him.
In a statement provided to Kotaku, EA has said "This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work."
"Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come."
Zampella has been working in the video game industry since the late '90s, starting off answering phones and testing games at a local game company where he lived. He then went to work for GameTek, Atari, and Panasonic Interactive Media, among other companies. Famously, Zampella was the lead designer on Medal of Honor: Allied Assault and worked on the franchise from 1999 to 2002.
In 2002, along with Jason West and Grant Collier, Zampella founded Infinity Ward in and began developing the now-seminal Call of Duty franchise, with Modern Warfare among the many games to receive Nintendo console ports.
Following Modern Warfare 2's release, Zampella and West were fired from Activision (who owns Infinity Ward) and the two sued the company for wrongful termination. At the same time, they formed Respawn Entertainment and partnered with EA. West would leave in 2013, with Zampella staying on as head of the company.
The studio is behind some of the biggest franchises and titles on modern consoles including Titanfall, Star Wars Jedi, and Apex Legends. Zampella was also in charge of the LA branch of DICE (now known as Ripple Effect Studios) and was head of the Battlefield franchise.
We send our thoughts to Zampella's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.
Legend.
That is all.
RIP , and at such a young age too, very sad.
He was part of some excellent games during my lifetime.
Would love for Titanfall series to be ported to switch 2 one day.
That's horrible. My heart goes out to his family and friends.
Oh no. What a tragic time for something so devastating to happen to a family. I have no words...
55 was way to young. practically middle aged. wth happened?
I got no bond with the guy or his work, but it's cold knowing he didn't even get to have one more christmas
Rest in Peace 😥
Be safe out there, no clue what happened in this incident, but we let almost anyone drive in America and a good percentage of those people seem to always be in a rush, distracted or just plain selfish on the road.
That’s horrific. The guy was responsible for some genre-defining games. Thoughts to his family.
That is very sad to hear. My condolences to his loved ones. He left a great mark on gaming.
Ouch. I don’t think I ever played any games he was involved with but dying in a car accident? That’s rough. And I feel especially bad for his family especially since this was so close to Christmas when families get together RIP to Vince and prayers for his family.
the Star Wars Jedi games are the best Star Wars games ever made.
RIP.
Thoughts and prayers to he and his family. RIP.
condolences to everyone associated with him. no matter what you think about call of duty it can't be denied that him and his studio changed FPS games forever.
Rest in peace Mr Zampella and condolences to his family and friends. His death is a big loss for the gaming industry.
Wow, he was flying down the highway in a Ferrari. Hope he didn’t kill anyone else.
Vince changed gaming in ways so incomprehensibly large. Everything he touched had a layer of brilliance around it, and you can see it so clearly from how he turned around the Battlefield franchise from only a few years after the series’ lowest moment. There are very few names in the AAA space that have practically unanimously earned the gaming community’s trust and Vince was one of them.
Sad news. Rest in peace.
I can't say I really played any of the games he was associated with, but Call if Duty is obviously a massive financial juggernaut, so he left behind a legacy that will live on long after him. Very sad for his kids and the rest of his loved ones.
I feel Nintendo Life should have run an article on Lamaar Wilson, who also just passed away. I know he was a content creator and not a game creator, but still, you guys covered when Etika passed away. I think it would be a nice thing to do. I didn't watch much of Lamaar's content either, but he seemed like such a happy guy full of energy and personality. Even though I wasn't subscribed to him, I was familiar enough that the weight hit a bit harder. Like the shock of finding out a casual acquaintance from your home town who you never really talked to but always thought seemed like a nice guy passes away. Very sad week for the gaming community.
Prayers for all those who are grieving right now.
