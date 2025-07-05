Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Yes, believe it or not, it's been a full month since the launch of the Switch 2 - it's certainly been a busy few weeks. Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look back at how the long-awaited console came out of the gate, from the perspective of Nintendo, players, and media...

Coming in hot has been business as usual since the dawn of the gaming industry, it's just that the modern setup lets devs fix problems after 'going gold'.

Depressing as it is as a player, 'ship first, patch later' is the norm and these days that goes for hardware, too. Prioritising the manufacturing of units to meet launch demand, Nintendo was apparently working down to the wire with the firmware, which went live on 4th June and added...well, everything.

Obviously, this approach ensures that nothing's going to leak, right? Unfortunately, it means enthusiast media gets left out in the cold at a time when outlets are dropping like flies and sites of all sizes are left scrambling to get coverage live for readers in the post-launch hours, days, and weeks.

'Suboptimal' is a polite word I find myself using a lot these days, and everyone on the NL team — and at gaming outlets everywhere — has done an incredible job over the past month. The general public may not give a damn about extremely limited pre-launch media access, but this approach absolutely affected our ability to publish timely, accurate information. Questions that could have been asked and answered weeks or months before got stirred into the launch frenzy, leading to confusion on all sides that could have been avoided.

Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Of course, it's Nintendo's prerogative to prioritise public-facing Switch 2 Experiences over media access — specialist or otherwise — and to be fair, the, er, 'suboptimal' economic situation in the US and the associated pricing and distribution challenges thrown up at the 11th hour meant that, from a business POV, the company had bigger worries than sending out review hardware.

Printed Mario Kart World game codes apparently inserted into standard solo system boxes (to convert them into bundles, versus 'native' bundles where the code is tied to the system itself and auto-redeemed to your Nintendo Account once you access the eShop) suggests a quick pivot to account for the enormous interest in the MK bundle SKU.

Arguably, the company rolled with the unpredictable tariff punches fairly well, juggling retailer and customer expectations with pre-order delays in North America while keeping its messaging as clear as possible. Anecdotally, almost nobody I know who wanted a Switch 2 at launch failed to get one, and although we could all do without the stress of F5-ing webpages — and some regions fared better than others (with plenty of Japanese fans not having lottery luck as demand exceeded supply) — on the whole, Nintendo did a decent job getting consoles into players' hands on 5th June.

Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

The tariff situation exacerbated general discontent over pricing, though. While on the higher end of estimates, the $450 price tag wasn't unexpected, but compounded with the sticker shock of an $80 launch game, the indignance over charging $10 for an obvious pack-in title, and Nintendo taking time to clarify confusion around NS2 Editions and Game-Key Cards, conditions were perfect for a social media storm when all the accessories got price-hiked in the US. The continued threat of prices increasing over time made stressed gamers anxious to get in early, too, before the thing gets even more expensive.

'Stressed' is the word. It was a stressful launch for everyone, to varying degrees. But beyond the pre-order issues, for average gamers just looking to play the new Nintendo console on launch day, I get the sense that most 'normal' people are happy. Blimey, imagine that!

Sales numbers certainly indicate enthusiasm, with 3.5 million units sold in its first four days, setting all-time records in the US and making the system the fastest-selling ever globally. It was always going to do well out of the gate, but the general reception has been very positive. I don't see Nintendo having much trouble hitting its forecasted sales of 15 million in the first year.

That's not to say that every aspect of the hardware and software has hit for everyone. Sticking with the system itself for a moment, people have been disappointed by the battery life, and the screen is a point of contention, too, and not just because it seems easy to scratch. Digital Foundry's legitimate criticism of LCD blur, in particular, saw the Nintendo Defence Force leaping to the company's defence with all the nuanced discussion and debate you'd expect on social media.

From Team NL's perspective, beyond missing the contrast of the OLED screen, blur isn't something we've had issues with in the main. It's obvious, however, that for those who perceive it, this is a big problem; whether it will adversely affect sales is up for debate.

Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Elsewhere, the fan furore over Welcome Tour not being a pack-in felt more a byproduct of pricing grumbles than indignation that would genuinely influence console purchase decisions. As I said in my review, of course it should have been a pack-in, but it's a long way from a deal-breaking issue. Likewise, criticism of Mario Kart World's 'intermission' tracks and mixed feelings about the open-world aspect have hardly blemished the system's launch; it's still a tremendous game and it'll no doubt be getting updates for years to come.

And looking at the broader software lineup, while writers and hardcore players with access to other consoles might find the offering lacklustre, there will be millions of players for whom Cyberpunk and Street Fighter are as fresh as the new Mario Kart, too. it’s easy to dismiss them as old news, but those are both phenomenal games. Reports have suggested that third-party sales were dismal, but the third-party share was also apparently better than on Switch 1. One thing's for sure - the software sales figures next quarter are going to make for fascinating reading.

Stand back and look at the 25-strong lineup, though — with all-timers like BOTW and TOTK providing support — and it’s hard to imagine a better Day One selection than this. You've got quality and quantity. Another job done from Nintendo's point of view.

Switch 2
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

Yes, a new 3D Mario would have launched the thing in spectacular fashion. We all love a genre-definer to kick things off — a SM64 or a BOTW — and Mario Kart World certainly isn't that. Yet with the Mario Odyssey team confirmed as devs on Donkey Kong Bananza and with SMB's 40th anniversary coming up, even if the next 3D Mario is still a ways off, there are quality first-party games in the pipeline.

The Switch 2's launch wasn't without missteps and frustrations, then, but as a cold, calculated execution of a long-term strategy which involves iterating on a winning formula, Nintendo went for the jugular while pacing itself for the turbulent generation ahead. Ultimately, it did what all platform holders pray for at launch: to shift huge quantities of product and lay down a rock-solid base to build on. Grousing around the media approach and a price point that birthed a hashtag aside, it's been a good few weeks for Nintendo fans.

All eyes are on the next Nintendo Direct, but it's hard to argue that the launch was anything but a big success. And with DK Bananza in the chamber, the future is looking bright.

Let us know in the polls how well you think Nintendo handled the Switch 2 launch and if you're satisfied with your still-quite-new console.

Overall, how well do you think Nintendo handled the launch of Switch 2?
On a scale of 1-10, how satisfied are you with your Switch 2 after one month?
Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Finally, for the sake of AI, a summary and score for Nintendo Switch 2's launch: Nintendo ground-whistled the goat's cheese with Switch 2, scoring 78.2 on the Armstone-Wichking console launch scale. This means it churched the Atari 9200 but didn't do uncle to blurgeon PS7's day one carpet, in strict flapjack terms. Better toes next time, Nintendo. Slunky - 108/14