Following Nintendo's most recent update for Mario Kart World, it seems a small minority of fans are expressing their disappointment in the only way they know how: by review bombing the game on Metacritic.

As reported by The Gamer, Mario Kart World's user review average has dropped from around 8.3 to 7.5 in just a handful of days (and its also worth noting that The Gamer had it at 7.7 just a couple of days ago, so the score is still dropping as we speak).

Nintendo's recent update made it much harder for online players to randomly select standard 3-lap courses, instead putting more emphasis on the so-called 'intermission' races that make use of the game's new open world. 3-lap courses are still available, but the probability of them showing up is now much lower.

A lot of fans still value the traditional 3-lap races, so we can understand the frustration to a certain degree, but we're not sure reviewing the game and awarding it a score of... hang on... yep, 0/10 is the right answer. Hey, if it gets Nintendo to listen, then fair play – maybe that's the goal.

We've no doubt Mario Kart World will continue to receive updates way into the future, and we're confident Nintendo will ultimately provide enough options to keep all fans happy and content. For now, however, its decisions are definitely leading some to vent their anger online. One video even said that Nintendo had "killed" the game with the latest update. Yikes.

Despite the controversy, we still think Mario Kart World is a pretty darn good game. We awarded it a score of 9/10 and said it "refines and expands the formula in meaningful ways while upping the charm in many others".