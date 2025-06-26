While Switch 2's software lineup at launch was filled with various known quantities, the breadth and quality of the games featured at the system's 5th June debut made for a very strong offering - perhaps one of the best of any console launch ever.
We've done our best since the hardware's launch to review as many of its games as possible, and you can find our verdicts in the relevant S2 reviews. Today, though, we're turning to you to answer the question: What was the Switch 2's best launch game?
The ranking here includes every Switch 2 launch game in the West and is based on User Reviews in our database. With a catalogue of games this strong, even the ones towards the bottom may still be very, very good, and you may be surprised where Mario Kart World — the first-party jewel in Switch 2's crown — ends up, too.
So, let's see what we've got at the bottom, shall we?
25. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2)
Under no circumstances is Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S a bad game — in fact, it’s a pretty darn decent game that’s filled to the brim with modes and features to tide puzzle lovers over for the long haul. However, that has everything to do with the solid skeleton of the original Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and barely anything to do with the minimal additions made to this Switch 2 re-release.
For newcomers to the series or those who missed its original release, there’s plenty of fun to be had here. For fans who already have the original version on Switch, we struggle to think of a greater waste of Switch 2 gaming funds than this.
24. Survival Kids (Switch 2)
Survival Kids is a thoroughly competent, cosy game of cooperative gathering and crafting. It’s not much of a looker, and its ideas aren’t mind-blowing, but it’s all good stuff thanks to its robust controls and easy-to-grasp loop.
We're not sure we’d want to be stuck with it on a desert island, but it’s good company for several happy hours with a friend – especially a less experienced gamer.
23. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2)
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a calming, surprisingly engaging hardware exhibition with a handful of cool minigames, a trove of interesting info, and some neat demos that showcase exactly what the little system can do. It makes you feel good about buying the thing, which makes the platform holder's decision not to bundle it with the console utterly baffling. Featuring expensive add-ons you might not own also won't impress anyone who's indignant that the company wants another 10 bucks for this.
That aside, it's an undeniably fine demonstration of Nintendo's thoughtful design approach. It's cute, it's fun, and it's a shame the whole pack-in argument overshadows the delightful software. Anyone interested in tech, design, or Nintendo in general should check it out immediately.
22. Fortnite (Switch 2)
Fortnite on Switch 2 fixes all glaring — and not so glaring — issues with the Switch 1 version of the game. This is a huge package of activities; from battle royale to survival game, racing, creative modes, music festivals, and more besides. It's a lot, and it now runs at 60fps with crisp, clean resolutions all round.
Mouse mode controls are a revelation, loading times are hugely improved, graphics look very nice indeed, thanks, and, well, I reckon this is now the best way to play this one, regardless of a slight downgrading in visuals.
21. Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2)
Whether you should take a punt on Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Switch 2 will depend on whether you already own it on Switch 1 or not. If you don’t, it's perhaps Sonic's best 3D game, and this is undoubtedly the best way to play it on Nintendo systems.
If you do, however, you should think twice about double-dipping. It’s already a splendid game on Switch 1, and with no upgrade path or new content, you're missing out on very little if you skip it. Personally, we'd wait for a sale if you absolutely cannot live without those 60 frames per second.
20. Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is a solid update of one of Square’s finest modern turn-based RPGs. Its combination of a flexible job system, dynamic combat, and unexpectedly interesting story makes for an adventure that no fans of the JRPG genre will want to miss out on, especially any such fans that enjoyed Team Asano’s more recent work on the Octopath Traveler duology.
That in mind, there isn’t really anything new in this remaster that justifies the price of a double dip—if you already put a lot of time into this one on the 3DS back in the day, we’d caution you to first consider just how badly you want to spend your money on what ultimately amounts to little more than a nice visual bump.
All the same, Bravely Default was and still is a great RPG; if you haven’t had the chance to give this one a shot yet, this port is a great way to see what the fuss is about.
19. Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2)
An updated version of Switch's Hogwarts Legacy, the NS2 version bumps the resolution up to 1080p in handheld and 1440p docked, thanks to the console's DLSS upscaling.
Co-developers Krome Studios also added Mouse Mode compatibility, improved load times, and a stabilised 30fps while polishing various other things to bump up the overall quality on the more powerful hardware.
18. NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2)
A little more resolution is always going to be useful in a strategy game, and that's true for Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening.
This 'Complete Edition' builds on the Switch 1 foundation by adding a half dozen new scenarios and all the previously released DLC, plus Mouse Mode functionality and 4K support giving you a better look at the battlefield and more precise control over your campaigns.
If you liked the base game on Switch, the Switch 2 additions enhance the experience in exactly the way you'd expect and hope, arguably fulfilling the game's potential on the handheld hybrid where it struggled before.
Mario Kart World #13?
Yeah this is nonsense.
Just ordered cyberpunk! Never played it before so this should be fun. Considering Yakuza but definitely digital. No key cards for me thanks. The rest is meh until DK Bonanza.
Just grabbed Hogwarts Legacy for 10€. You can borrow a copy of the Switch 1 version from your friend or library and get a discount for the Switch 2 version. Absolutely bonkers
This is a really interesting look. I agree with a lot of this, but I think we can all agree, there is a load of great stuff to play on the switch 2! 😆
Wow, I was expecting Mario Kart or Cyberpunk to be at the top! I'm really happy to see that Fantasy Life i is so highly rated so far. I am still really enjoying it, 80 hours in. The main thing which has really surprised me is just how much game is rammed in there! To do everything would surely take hundreds of hours. Very much recommended.
Who made this list...
Since it doesn't matter, so far for me it's
1. Hogwarts Legacy
2. Rune Factory
3. Cyberpunk
4. Mario Kart
5. Street Fighter
6. No Man's Sky
Still got Kunitsu-Gami, Sonic, and Yakuza waiting to be played
@Truegamer79 I took the dive and it's amazing! Been umming and aahhing about the game on PC for a while, but the switch version sold me. It's a lot better than I expected. I hope the same goes for you too, enjoy
@Buizel I'm guessing it got a little review bombed over the 80 dollar price point.
Wow this is the list that nobody expected...!
None of the launch titles are very good: Guardians of azama is fun for first 10 hours then gets repetitive, however Xenoblade X looks and runs better on NS2, than any console I previously played it on Wii U/Switch1.
@geiseldiesel The users on this site. It's based on average user score.
@geiseldiesel It's based on Nintendo Life user ratings.
Yay for Fantasy Life! My kids and I got the Switch 2 edition and have been really enjoying it. It's exactly the kind of title to get for the summer when homeschool is on break and it's 100 degrees outside. I never played the 3DS version but I'm about 30 hours into the game and have only tried one profession so lots of value for the money!
I don't have the game yet, but I downgraded my personal score of Mario Kart World from 7 to 6 of 10 after I heard about controversial new update and online play mode.
Disappointing. 😑
Fast fusion should be in the top 3 IMO!
I love the fact the rank at the moment isn't what you'd expect. Of course it will change, but still rather refreshing to be surprised.
I can't get into the Fantasy Life series. I tried on the 3DS. I acknowledge it's a good game tbf. These placings are very very strange. BUT there is a lot of good software on the Switch 2 already. Fair play!
I've been considering buying Fantasy Life and this makes me want it more.
However, play MKW multi-player as much as possible. It's excellent, that way. I'm creating a ton of memories with my kids and it's been great!!!
It's a solid launch line-up overall but for me it's missing a solid single player exclusive. Donkey Kong will thankfully rectify that next month but it's meant I haven't spent as much time on my Switch 2 as I expected.
Thanks for the list. Yeah not a lot of interest so far. Direct soon?
@Rob3008 Same here, 10 hours of Mario Kart according to the stats. I was busy, too, but had I had a fantastic single player game the number would surely be higher. Here’s hoping that Bananza is as good as you’d expect from the 3D Mario team.
@geiseldiesel We did, Nintendo Life users. Have you not read the article? Lol.
@NintendoPete Did the same. Should be well worth it.
Im all in on Cyberpunk at the moment. Not a great deal bar MK interested me at launch, thats a positive as it means I get to really focus on Cyberpunk, maybe even finish it this year (thats not a joke)
I’m confused by the Zelda notes comment. So is it bad in both versions? It sounds like it’s a nice addition in TOTK but awful in BOTW based on the score comments
Nonsense list, Mario kart is the killer app that showcases the hardware. The others are patches to improve old games.
Really enjoying Kunitsu-Gami so far, it’s really original but I’m not sure I agree it’s a visual stunner. Maybe I’ve been on my ps5 pro too much recently!
