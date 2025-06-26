While Switch 2's software lineup at launch was filled with various known quantities, the breadth and quality of the games featured at the system's 5th June debut made for a very strong offering - perhaps one of the best of any console launch ever.

We've done our best since the hardware's launch to review as many of its games as possible, and you can find our verdicts in the relevant S2 reviews. Today, though, we're turning to you to answer the question: What was the Switch 2's best launch game?

The ranking here includes every Switch 2 launch game in the West and is based on User Reviews in our database. With a catalogue of games this strong, even the ones towards the bottom may still be very, very good, and you may be surprised where Mario Kart World — the first-party jewel in Switch 2's crown — ends up, too.

So, let's see what we've got at the bottom, shall we?

22. Fortnite (Switch 2) Publisher: Epic Games / Developer: Epic Games Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )

















Fortnite on Switch 2 fixes all glaring — and not so glaring — issues with the Switch 1 version of the game. This is a huge package of activities; from battle royale to survival game, racing, creative modes, music festivals, and more besides. It's a lot, and it now runs at 60fps with crisp, clean resolutions all round. Mouse mode controls are a revelation, loading times are hugely improved, graphics look very nice indeed, thanks, and, well, I reckon this is now the best way to play this one, regardless of a slight downgrading in visuals.