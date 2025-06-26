Switch 2 launch games ranked
Image: Nintendo Life

While Switch 2's software lineup at launch was filled with various known quantities, the breadth and quality of the games featured at the system's 5th June debut made for a very strong offering - perhaps one of the best of any console launch ever.

We've done our best since the hardware's launch to review as many of its games as possible, and you can find our verdicts in the relevant S2 reviews. Today, though, we're turning to you to answer the question: What was the Switch 2's best launch game?

The ranking here includes every Switch 2 launch game in the West and is based on User Reviews in our database. With a catalogue of games this strong, even the ones towards the bottom may still be very, very good, and you may be surprised where Mario Kart World — the first-party jewel in Switch 2's crown — ends up, too.

So, let's see what we've got at the bottom, shall we?

25. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2)

Under no circumstances is Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S a bad game — in fact, it’s a pretty darn decent game that’s filled to the brim with modes and features to tide puzzle lovers over for the long haul. However, that has everything to do with the solid skeleton of the original Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 and barely anything to do with the minimal additions made to this Switch 2 re-release.

For newcomers to the series or those who missed its original release, there’s plenty of fun to be had here. For fans who already have the original version on Switch, we struggle to think of a greater waste of Switch 2 gaming funds than this.

24. Survival Kids (Switch 2)

Survival Kids is a thoroughly competent, cosy game of cooperative gathering and crafting. It’s not much of a looker, and its ideas aren’t mind-blowing, but it’s all good stuff thanks to its robust controls and easy-to-grasp loop.

We're not sure we’d want to be stuck with it on a desert island, but it’s good company for several happy hours with a friend – especially a less experienced gamer.

23. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a calming, surprisingly engaging hardware exhibition with a handful of cool minigames, a trove of interesting info, and some neat demos that showcase exactly what the little system can do. It makes you feel good about buying the thing, which makes the platform holder's decision not to bundle it with the console utterly baffling. Featuring expensive add-ons you might not own also won't impress anyone who's indignant that the company wants another 10 bucks for this.

That aside, it's an undeniably fine demonstration of Nintendo's thoughtful design approach. It's cute, it's fun, and it's a shame the whole pack-in argument overshadows the delightful software. Anyone interested in tech, design, or Nintendo in general should check it out immediately.

22. Fortnite (Switch 2)

Fortnite on Switch 2 fixes all glaring — and not so glaring — issues with the Switch 1 version of the game. This is a huge package of activities; from battle royale to survival game, racing, creative modes, music festivals, and more besides. It's a lot, and it now runs at 60fps with crisp, clean resolutions all round.

Mouse mode controls are a revelation, loading times are hugely improved, graphics look very nice indeed, thanks, and, well, I reckon this is now the best way to play this one, regardless of a slight downgrading in visuals.

21. Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2)

Whether you should take a punt on Sonic X Shadow Generations for the Switch 2 will depend on whether you already own it on Switch 1 or not. If you don’t, it's perhaps Sonic's best 3D game, and this is undoubtedly the best way to play it on Nintendo systems.

If you do, however, you should think twice about double-dipping. It’s already a splendid game on Switch 1, and with no upgrade path or new content, you're missing out on very little if you skip it. Personally, we'd wait for a sale if you absolutely cannot live without those 60 frames per second.

20. Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster is a solid update of one of Square’s finest modern turn-based RPGs. Its combination of a flexible job system, dynamic combat, and unexpectedly interesting story makes for an adventure that no fans of the JRPG genre will want to miss out on, especially any such fans that enjoyed Team Asano’s more recent work on the Octopath Traveler duology.

That in mind, there isn’t really anything new in this remaster that justifies the price of a double dip—if you already put a lot of time into this one on the 3DS back in the day, we’d caution you to first consider just how badly you want to spend your money on what ultimately amounts to little more than a nice visual bump.

All the same, Bravely Default was and still is a great RPG; if you haven’t had the chance to give this one a shot yet, this port is a great way to see what the fuss is about.

19. Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2)

An updated version of Switch's Hogwarts Legacy, the NS2 version bumps the resolution up to 1080p in handheld and 1440p docked, thanks to the console's DLSS upscaling.

Co-developers Krome Studios also added Mouse Mode compatibility, improved load times, and a stabilised 30fps while polishing various other things to bump up the overall quality on the more powerful hardware.

18. NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2)

A little more resolution is always going to be useful in a strategy game, and that's true for Nobunaga's Ambition Awakening.

This 'Complete Edition' builds on the Switch 1 foundation by adding a half dozen new scenarios and all the previously released DLC, plus Mouse Mode functionality and 4K support giving you a better look at the battlefield and more precise control over your campaigns.

If you liked the base game on Switch, the Switch 2 additions enhance the experience in exactly the way you'd expect and hope, arguably fulfilling the game's potential on the handheld hybrid where it struggled before.

17. Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2)

Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition is a stunning collection of games that sees Agent 47 at his absolute best. With multiplayer aspects woven seamlessly and smartly into the mix, tons of ways to approach every mission, and some of the best level design in the biz, this is a bonafide belter, no questions asked.

However, this Switch 2 port — as things stand at launch — does need some work to fix its stuttering issues, especially in docked mode, as they are just a little too notable for comfort. Still highly playable, but with some performance problems, then. Let's hope we see improvements in the form of a patch or two ASAP.

16. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch 2)

While not as feature-rich as some collections, Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars proved that these RPGs have largely stood the test of time, and the Switch 2 version bumps the frame rate from 30 to 60fps and boosts the resolution to 1440p docked and the system's native 1080p in handheld.

Still, boasting ambition, narrative stakes, and heart that few other RPGs of the time can muster, Suikoden burns bright in its origins and comes recommended if you didn't play the Switch 1 version.

15. Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)

While it lacks the additional content seen in the PS1 port, the original arcade iteration of Ridge Racer remains a landmark release in the history of the racing genre, and it's just as gripping and playable today as it was back in 1993.

The ability to compete for high scores online adds massively to this version's staying power, and while its long-term appeal does have a fairly low ceiling, it's easily worth the modest asking price just to experience the primal satisfaction you get from pulling off a perfect power slide.

14. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2)

Kunitsu-Gami was a real surprise. A solid blend of strategy and action that incorporates aspects of Shinto and Japanese folklore to create a visually stunning experience. It's a great showcase for Switch 2, as well, even if mouse controls might not quite work for everyone.

13. Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2)

Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 is a cracker, and in portable mode, it could well become my preferred way to play this fantastic entry in Capcom's storied franchise. The only fly in the ointment with this port is 30fps fights in World Tour. It's a shame, and it's 100% gonna be a dealbreaker for some.

But if you can overlook that, the rest of what's here is crisp, clean, and as slick as we could have ever hoped. All other modes are fully featured and running at 60fps, and online works a treat.