If you're anything like us, then chances are you've been handling your Switch 2 like it's a ticking timebomb. There's nothing quite as soul-crushing as when a new piece of tech gets a nasty dent on the casing or a horrible scratch on the screen. It feels like the end of the world.

With the Switch 2, reports are starting to emerge that the screen is proving to be particularly susceptible to scratches, with a Reddit post from Spintherism gathering plenty of comments from users stating that their own consoles are becoming all scratched up.

User TheTrueBrawler2001 says:

"Yep, my Switch 2 got scratched from the dock. I've confirmed with my retailer that I can trade it in for a new one once they receive more inventory, but I'm out of luck until then. Already purchased a screen protector in anticipation. If I get a new Switch 2 before it arrives, then I'm not even opening the Switch 2 box until then so I can put it on immediately and protect the new screen."

Even our own lovely video producer Felix has confirmed that his Switch 2 has received a fair few light scratches since launch. The general consensus seems to be that, like the Switch OLED before it, it's actually the protective plastic film getting all scratched up, not the screen itself.

That would be fine – reassuring, even – but Nintendo has explicitly stated that users should not remove the protective film in order to prevent shards of glass flying about in the event of a severe breakage. So with that in mind, yes, the screen is effectively getting all scratched up, even though it technically isn't.

Touch wood, this writer hasn't experienced anything of the sort yet (though I do also have an extra screen protector applied, just in case), but we'd now like to hand it over to you. Has your Switch 2's screen gathered any nasty scratches yet?

Let us know by voting in the below poll and leaving a comment in the usual place.