Following the Switch 2's launch last week, Nintendo has now officially confirmed its new hybrid hardware has sold "over 3.5 million units worldwide" in the first four days.

The system debuted on 5th June 2025 and this figure happens to make it the "highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware" ever in the first four days.

This follows the recent news about the Switch 2 annihilating the competition in the UK with the arrival of Mario Kart World on the same day. Other reports suggest the new system has sold incredibly well in locations like France and Spain.

So that's again "over" 3.5 million units and counting. According to official Nintendo data, the original Switch is currently sitting at 152 million units after an eight-year run. Other platforms like the Wii U and GameCube shifted 13 million and 21 million units respectively during their lifetimes.

Mario Kart World appears to be the go-to launch title for the Switch 2 (and has even been bundled as part of a slightly more expensive Switch 2 package), so it will be interesting to see how many sales it's made from the new hardware release.

Based on Nintendo's information here, Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad notes how this technically makes the Switch 2 the "fastest selling home video game console of all time".