The tech boffins over at Digital Foundry have delivered their final verdict on Switch 2, and it's mostly positive—but the console's LCD screen has been found wanting.

In his review, Digital Foundry boss and games media veteran Richard Leadbetter says that, overall, he's "happy" with Nintendo's new hybrid system:

Despite being significantly larger than Switch 1, the thinness of the handheld remains much the same, making it feel significantly less bulky than Steam Deck and other PC handhelds. Similarly, the bigger screen can make for a more immersive experience and colour reproduction is significantly improved over the original model. What’s also surprising – and highly appreciated – is the number of games that either run at native 1080p in handheld mode (like Mario Kart World, for example) or use DLSS to upscale to 1080p, delivering pleasing results.

Leadbetter likes the hardware in general, taking time to praise the new Joy Con controllers and even citing the "little ‘feet’ on the bottom of the unit" as praise-worthy. "This is the original Switch revised and refined into a generally more pleasing and more effective unit, delivering a proper generational upgrade with highly impressive efficiency."

However, the console's LCD display—a point of contention even before the console was released—proved "problematic in a number of ways" for the industry vet:

"Nintendo promised HDR, but an edge-lit LCD that barely tops out at 420 nits will never deliver anything like a decent high dynamic range experience with the signature HDR contrast and highlights almost completely absent in handheld play. Even more disappointing is motion quality: the Switch 2 LCD has blurring characteristics that are easily worse than the 2017 Switch’s display. Side by side with the Switch OLED panel, the key problems with Nintendo’s choice for Switch 2 come into sharp focus – it’s simply nowhere near as good. There are clear problems with Switch 2’s VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality too. Now, in theory, we believe that there’s no reason why it should not work effectively. The Switch 2 Welcome Tour software includes a VRR showcase that demonstrates what we think is a 40-120Hz VRR window, but crucially it also reveals support for LFC – low frame-rate compensation – outside of that window. A fully featured VRR on Switch 2 is possible!"

Another minor grumble relates to the length of the supplied USB-C cables, which Leadbetter feels simply aren't long enough.

Do you agree with Digital Foundry's verdict on Switch 2? Let us know with a comment below.