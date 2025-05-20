Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Situation
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

We're a little over two weeks out from the launch of a new console and after eight years of Switch 1, there are plenty of Nintendo fans eager to get going with the next generation. If retailer website chaos is any indicator, demand for the next Switch has been very strong and Nintendo will be encouraged to see the enthusiasm.

Nintendo's sales forecasts are fairly conservative, though, projecting 15 million unit sales in the first 12 months. Given the focus the firm has put on manufacturing enough systems to combat scalpers, plus the positive wave it's riding out of the Switch generation (and a launching with a brand new Mario Kart), we wouldn't be surprised to see bigger numbers come 5th June 2026 - especially if it can keep up the assembly line pace having partnered with Samsung to produce more chips.

For comparison, 17.8 million PS5s were sold in that console's first year, and Sony was struggling to produce them thanks to a chip shortage and pandemic-related supply chain issues. Nintendo shifted 17.79 million Switches from March 2017 to April 2018.

According to Shuntaro Furukawa, the increased price of Switch 2 is a factor in its forecasts, and the current economic climate isn't exactly conducive to selling millions of $500 video game consoles. Say what you like about the pricing, but Nintendo can't control the strength of the yen or the whims of a tariff-happy US administration. 'Cautious company is cautious.' Shocker.

One thing the firm does have some control over, though, is how its systems get into the hands of eager customers. Nintendo has its lottery system in Japan, and from a European perspective, things seem to have been a relatively smooth, pre-order-wise. Resupplies have been hitting retailers in waves and Switch 2 stock is available via My Nintendo Store to anybody with a Nintendo Switch Online account following an invite-only period.

North American fans seem to have faced more frustrations than the rest of the world, and not only due to the delays caused by the tariff situation. US pre-orders opened on 24th April, and it's fair to say it was a bit of a disaster.

Anybody who's ever tried to get Glastonbury tickets may scoff at complaints that retailer websites were hit-and-miss, but the fact remains that people hoping to secure a Switch 2 were glued to their devices for hours, got kicked out of queues, and had their carts disappear and their orders cancelled via email moments after paying.

It was a cluster..., er, bomb of a customer service experience. GameStop opened up in-person pre-orders for people who didn't want to spend hours refreshing their phones, but throw in reports of some stores forcing upsells on customers, and you'd be forgiven for thinking Nintendo should just sell consoles via its own website, where it has absolute control over the process. If there's something Nintendo loves, it's absolute control.

So why doesn't NOA pull supply from brick-and-mortar retailers like it has with Amazon in the US? It's the same reason it's putting out Game-Key Cards for third-party publishers: having physical product on store shelves is still an incredibly important part of Nintendo's business. And to facilitate that, it must play ball with your Walmarts, Targets, GameStops, and Best Buys.

Yes, digital sales are on the increase (as they have been for many years), but there's still an enormous number of people who buy physically, and not just during the holiday season. Having that red Nintendo branding prominently displayed in high foot-traffic areas is also extremely important, more so than ever at a time when dedicated games stores are an endangered species. Even as gaming continues sliding away from physical media, a presence in retail spaces beyond code cards is vital. You don't maintain good retailer relations by pulling supply when they can't organise a piss-up in a brewery selling products on a product-selling website.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Order Situation
Pre-ordering a Switch 2 in Europe seems to be easier — Image: Nintendo

Poor customer experiences with the big retailer is a rock-and-hard-place scenario for Nintendo. Actually, that's not quite accurate - it's more a Scrooge McDuck-style pool of gold coins and a nice soft mattress stuffed with hundred-dollar bills kinda scenario, but the point is that Nintendo needs to keep them on side.

And all the while stock is selling out, retailers aren't incentivised to improve their crashing websites - not to handle a three-times-a-generation rush to pre-order console hardware. Walmart couldn't care less when their allocation will sell out regardless. The site buckled under the strain, did it? Payment didn't go through, huh? People are camped out for hours with the site open on multiple devices, desperately trying to give us their money, are they? Oh dear. Well, let them eat 503s.

It's deeply frustrating for fans eager to be there Day One. If there is a silver lining, it seems that most people who wanted Switch 2 have been able to get one, by hook or by crook; our US staff members managed to secure pre-orders and nearly a month on, the tension online seems to have abated a little. Now we're all anxious about deliveries - at least those of us who opted not to collect in-store like in the good ol' days.

Nintendo's handling of the Switch 2 reveal and the subsequent comms could have been better, and it's tempting to vent at the platform holder, especially given the prices and the increases for all accessories in the US, not to mention so many other stress factors in the world right now. But with the retailer landscape being what it is, could Nintendo have handled the pre-order situation any better? It's tough to see how.

Let us know your personal experiences below (we're keen to compare the US experience with the pre-order situation outside that country), and feel free to share any ideas for a better approach when it comes to retail pre-orders.

Did you manage to get a Switch 2 pre-order yet? (US)
Did you manage to get a Switch 2 pre-order yet? (outside the US)