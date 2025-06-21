The Switch 2 is off to an amazing start all over the world, but in Japan, its success has been especially remarkable; it's already the fastest-selling console in the nation's history, outperforming even the mighty PS2.

With 947,931 consoles sold at launch, the Switch 2 overtook the 630,552 set by Sony's second PlayStation. We now have the console's second-week figures in, which make for some interesting reading. The hybrid system's first-week momentum has slowed, as you might expect, but it has now sold 1,101,136 systems in its homeland.

This robust performance means that Switch 2 has already outsold the combined lifetime sales of the entire Xbox Series family in Japan—that includes the Series X (320,762), Series S (337,811) and Series X Digital Edition (20,854)—as well as the PS5 Pro (221,181).

Here's the full table, which covers Switch 2's second week on sale:

Position Console Unit Sales (9th - 16th June) Lifetime Unit Sales 1

Switch 2

153,205

1,101,136

2



PlayStation 5 9,612

5,702,730 3

Switch Lite 5,485

6,587,280

4

Switch OLED

5,447

9,066,127

5

PlayStation 5 Pro 3,125 221,181

6

Switch 2,387

20,111,932

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,392 975,486

8

Xbox Series S 125 337,811

9

Xbox Series X 102

320,762 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 34 20,854

11

PlayStation 4

22

7,929,650

Given the notoriously weak performance of Xbox hardware in Japan, this won't come as a shock to some people, but it's still pretty incredible that Nintendo has been able to leapfrog Microsoft's family of systems in Japan in such a short space of time.

It might have some way to go to overtake the PS5's lifetime sales in Japan, of course, but with that figure standing at 5,690,661—and taking into account the Switch 2's explosive debut—we wouldn't bet on it taking very long.