@BTB20 I am not a SW2 hater and you're treating me as such. I'm telling you is that it was foolish for people to say that the launch would be a failure before the launch and it's just as foolish to say it's going to be a success after the first month with record-breaking sales. It's best to not to live in absolutes.

Your right about steam deck.

In regards to the ratings I used NL. I should have clarified that.

Yes after tears of the Kingdom for the most part there's been a ton of frame rate issues, or overpriced remakes/remasters, or game design that I didn't agree with. Mostly it's the game design for me.

According to brave browser AI 43% of switch users are between the ages of 25 and 34. You know what else is happening in that age group? Marriages, kids, mortgages, retirement, auto loans, student loans, etc. Most people probably have the money to pay for it but it doesn't mean it's a wise investment as you age. Or even have time to play it. I was not upset at the price increases because it matches what it should be today. But I have learned over the years that's not worth paying $80, or even $60, for a game that's only 15 to 20 hours worth of content, for the most part. But that's just me.

I know it's antidotal but most of the people I know that haven't purchased a Nintendo product since the late 90s bought a switch. Can Nintendo retain them?

So far Nintendo retained 2.3% of their customer base in one month. it cannot be denied at how much of a great achievement this is but there is still a long way to go. The diehards are mostly happy, and that is needed, but just because they're happy doesn't always mean the product is going to be a success with the "wait and see" crowd.