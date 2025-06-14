Following Nintendo's news about the Switch 2 becoming the "fastest-selling Nintendo hardware" ever in the US, we've now got some numbers to go with it, courtesy of Circana’s analyst Mat Piscatella.
According to Piscatella, this is an "all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US", with "over 1.1 million units sold" (week ending June 7, 2025). The previous record was held by Sony's PlayStation 4, and the sales calculated here for the Switch 2 exclude My Nintendo Store purchases.
Additionally, 79% of US buyers purchased the Switch 2 exclusive launch title Mario Kart World on release – either physically or as part of the system bundle.
On the software front, Mario Kart World is leading Switch 2 physical game sales in this same location, followed by CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 in second place, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Switch 2 Edition in third. Unsurprisingly, the new Mario Kart has dominated software sales on the Switch 2 in other regions in the first week.
Earlier this week, Nintendo officially announced the Switch 2 had sold "over 3.5 million units globally" in its first four days, making it the "highest global sales level for any Nintendo hardware" ever in this amount of time.