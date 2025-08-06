News Surprise! Nintendo Announces Indie World Showcase For Thursday 7th August 2025 Well, we didn't see THAT coming

Mass farmicide (Ollie Reynolds, staff writer)

I had to really dig deep to come up with something for this, because let's be honest, predicting an Indie World is often a fruitless endeavour. That said, I'm really keen to see more of Grave Seasons, the upcoming farming sim with a serial killer twist from developer Perfect Garbage.

Is it an indie game when it's being propped up by a titan like Blumhouse? Eh, I don't know man, I'm just looking forward to it. It's not due until 2026, so it's likely we'd only get a fresh look at some gameplay at the most, but that's enough for me.

I really need something to inject some life into the dreadfully overcrowded sim genre, and this looks like it might just do that.

Solid Gold, man (Gavin Lane, editor)

I'm a sucker for T2, but honestly I'm happy to just wait and see T2: No Fate arrive fully formed at the end of October.

The Eternal Life of Goldman is the one I'm keen to hear more about, though. It's tough these days to stand out in the indie crowd when there's a parade of lovely-looking trailers coming one after another after another. Great-looking art alone simply doesn't cut it when there's just so much out there - which made Weappy Studio's platformer all the more impressive for catching my attention last year.

Hopefully the game's other elements — specifically its mechanics and narrative — can match the quality of the stellar animation.

You've got mail! (Alana Hagues, deputy editor)

There are a few obvious picks I could easily cram in here since the indie and small developer scene continues to awe me. But I want to use this spot to highlight something we haven’t talked much about at NL: Tanuki: Pon’s Summer.

You’re Pon, a tanuki who delivers mail on a BMX. His boss thinks he’s lazy, but really, Pon just wants to do tricks and flips all the time. You get to make friends, play baseball, and rebuild a shrine, among other things. It’s got lots of typical “cosy” elements, but you’re also a really cool little racoon dog doing sick tricks in the air, and there’s a healthy dose of chaos involved.

The demo on Steam is absolutely delightful, and it’s been getting a ton of buzz in the showcase scene, so I really hope this gets a chance to shine at a Nintendo showcase.

Anything is good, as long as it's not Silksong (PJ O'Reilly, staff writer)

Well, I'm fairly easy when it comes to this Indie Direct, to be honest, I love to dive into unexpected indie delights headlong... just as long as we don't get Silksong. That's my only hope.

Yes, if you're out there, Team Cherry, if you're seeing this, we definitely DO NOT want to see the game that we are all dying to play suddenly stealth drop during the broadcast. No thanks. Anything but Silksong. No release date, no new trailer, no stealth dro...

OK. Listen. I see what you're playing at. Ice cold mode. Gloves off, then. Just give us the game and nobody gets hurt. What do you want from me?

Oh, and some Hades 2 news would be good.

Cheeses for us Meeces (Jim Norman, staff writer)

So many games that I'd like to see, but I'm going to ring the bell for Yacht Club's Mina The Hollower again because it looks so very up my street and I've waited for long enough. Now yes, we're still technically waiting on console confirmation, but there's no way that the Shovel Knight devs let a game that so clearly takes inspiration from Zelda miss out on a Nintendo release.

The PC launch is set for 31st October (spooky), and my fingers are crossed that we Switch Heads are treated to the same.

What are you expecting to see in tomorrow's Indie World Showcase? Vote in our poll below and let us know in the comments what we're forgetting about; far, far too much, we're sure!