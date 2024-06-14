Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

One game we've now been waiting an entire generation for is Metroid Prime 4. Nintendo originally confirmed the game was coming in 2017 when E3 was still up and running, and this week technically marks the 7th anniversary of this announcement.

Since then, it's also been five years since Metroid Prime 4 was rebooted (in case you were wondering), with Retro Studios taking over the project under the watchful eye of producer Kensuke Tanabe.

While there was a certain point in the game's lifecycle where it was "in development for Nintendo Switch", we're now on the tail end of that same generation. And while this could still happen, it's looking more like this game could potentially be paired with Nintendo's next-generation hardware.

Nintendo said last month it would announce a "successor" to the Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It's not clear what games we might get at launch with this new hardware, so maybe Samus' next outing will finally see the light of day.

According to Nintendo's official release schedule, Metroid Prime 4's release date is still down as 'TBA'. Nintendo will also be holding a Direct presentation in June focused on its Switch software line up for the latter half of 2024, but has noted how there will be no mention of the Switch successor.