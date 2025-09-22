Before you get too excited, French electronic music duo Daft Punk isn't reuniting; however, the pair have joined up with Fortnite to bring you the Daft Punk Experience, which kicks off in-game on 27th September at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST.

Parts of Daft Punk's extensive back-catalogue will be available in Fortnite, starting with a supercut of the 2007 album Alive and the accompanying tour. (thanks, Wario64!)

You'll be able to remix a bunch of the duo's songs, make a music video in LEGO, get new furniture from fine furniture designer Hervet Manufacturier, and much more, all in the run up to a big afterparty...

And, as with any collaboration, there are tons of new outfits and accessories to purchase and decor bundles to furnish your space. Though we're pretty partial to that Daft Punk Pyramid Build, which apparently lights up in-sync with music.

We don't know how long the Daft Punk Experience will be going on in Fortnite (Epic has only said "for a while"), so if you want to get down to the dance floor and go around the world, then you can do just that starting from this Saturday.

You can find all of the details on the experience over on the official Fortnite website. But it's worth noting that Fortnite Festival Season 10 also has some pretty good music going on right now in the form of headliners Gorillaz.

Are you going to be a part of the Daft Punk Experience? Let us know in the comments.