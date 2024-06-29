Since 2017, we've seen a huge number of ports come to Switch, many of which seemed like impossibilities beforehand. Surprises like Doom (2016), which turned up in the system's launch year, and 2019's Witcher 3 showed that while clever optimisation was required, Nintendo's console could deliver perfectly playable and utterly absorbing portable versions of some of the biggest video games around.
As time wore on and Sony and Microsoft's next-gen platforms launched, the Switch ports kept coming — the excellent Pentiment has been a particular highlight this year. We've got our fingers crossed for Ace Combat 7 and Stray, although recent disappointments such as the Batman Arkham Trilogy show that caution is warranted. The Switch is in its eighth year, and the tech within was hardly bleeding edge in 2017.
However, there's still life in the ol' hybrid yet, and besides, many of the games we'd still love to see ported could run perfectly on the current console. There's also the matter of over 140 million systems sold, which means a huge addressable audience for developers considering a Switch port in 2024.
So, as we bask in the summer sun in one hemisphere (and settle down for a cosy winter in the other) with the knowledge of a forthcoming official Switch successor announcement, let's look back for one last blow-out of a 'Please, Nintendo, can we have some more?' — a summer round-up of fantastic games we'd still love to see on Switch that remain Missing-In-Action.
You'll find a mixture of Wii U ports (yes, there are a few still left), some Wii gems that could use the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD treatment, a bunch of third-party classics, plus some personal favourites we just not ready to give up on. We've omitted games that are already playable via Nintendo Switch Online, or anything highly likely to show up there (eg. Diddy Kong Racing).
So, we now present our final Switch port wishlist, in alphabetical order. Which coincidentally means we start with a couple of real pipe dreams...
Alan Wake 2
The first Alan Wake is on Switch in remastered form. It's an unimpressive port, but it signalled Remedy's interest in the console and sparked our fever dreams that the GOTY-winning sequel might stand a chance of coming over.
What are the chances?
A Control-style Cloud Version? Perhaps, although who really wants that? As much as it pains us, this and the next game on the list feel like they'll need more power than the current console can muster if they're to make the jump to Nintendo hardware without severe compromises.
Baldur's Gate 3
Another 2023 GOTY. Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 struck a nerve with both fans of the series and newcomers, and with both 1 and 2 already on Switch in Enhanced Edition form, completing the BG set would be a treat.
What are the chances?
Very slim - realistically, it's another one for the 'Switch 2' wishlist. If Nintendo's next console is, as had been suggested, an iterative update on the current hybrid, and if third-party devs are gearing up to hit the ground running with ports that aren't tenable on the current model, we could be looking at a launch lineup for the ages! Okay, we're getting ahead of ourselves with that hypothetical. Compels us, though.
Generally speaking, almost any game that launches with a new console sells well thanks to the limited pool of options for early adopters (there's a reason why Ubisoft always gets in early doors with something), so if we were a dev of any size, we'd be considering getting stuck in on day one.
Enough pies in skies. Let's turn to something that the current Switch could run in its sleep.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Not much more to say, really. It feels odd that it's never been on a Nintendo console, and odd that we've had two (excellent) collections but no Symphony.
What are the chances?
There are question marks around the Requiem compilation of Symphony and Rondo of Blood being a Sony exclusive, but we can't see anything stopping Konami releasing a standard, standalone port. Or, you know, investing in the series' most celebrated entry and making it available in sparkling form with extras on all platforms.
Comments 26
No tomadachi life? 😢 glad Yoshi’s woolly world was on there though
Animal Crossing Amiibo Festival Deluxe, please.
Luigi’s Mansion 1 found! I really hope we get it since we have 2 and 3!
My top is A Link Between Worlds. Most played game on 3DS. The replayability is insane. But I would also like Crono Trigger since I've never played it. Also that Disney collection of Capcom games also sounds pretty sweet. Would not be upset if I spent money on that as well.
No Animal Crossing New Leaf on this list
Chances are probably all very low if Nintendo is announcing the successor this fiscal year and they continue their trend of having a release date fairly near the hardware announcement. They already seem to have their products lined up to keep the upcoming holiday stocked with options.
But that's all a good list for the successor, because I'm sure it'll be just as viable a dumping ground for any and all ports. They have a serious cash cow in basically doing what a lot of people use Steam for in collecting older games, except the prices are not rock bottom / they charge a premium for the first party stuff. They'd be smart to keep that going.
I'd have put Kid Icarus Uprising on this list
Hmm, I'm gonna mention Psychonauts. Nintendo fans love inventive and unique 3D platformers, right? The original Psychonauts was on Xbox and PS2 but never got a GameCube version. Would be cool to see it on Switch.
Kirby’s Epic Yarn would be awesome to see, as I remember playing it but my memory can’t recall a bunch of it.. A bit surprising it never got a port, since they seem to be porting more Wii games now.
For me, Tomodachi Life, which seemed to be a very plausible for Nintendo to port, but years later nearing the end of the Switch’s lifespan, it still hasn’t happened yet and I unfortunately feel like it won’t happen at this point. That game was so random and dang stupid and I loved it. If NSO counts, I would absolutely LOVE to see ports of Conker’s Bad Fur Day and Diddy Kong Racing. The former is extremely likely now that there is an 17+ N64 app and the latter does not have an official modern release and is super hard to play emulated without a proper controller.
Lots of these games like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3 may or may not come to the next Nintendo console. There was only one Souls game on Switch and that was Dark Souls Remastered. So I think Elden Ring is kinda not likely to come to the next console.
At this point, there is no use asking for Yakuza or Mass Effect since its not gonna happen. EA and Sega too adamant on not releasing it on Nintendo consoles. At this point, why bother? Its not gonna come. Ever.
@PikminMarioKirby
I would like to see ACNL port but with ACNH rules: No villagers will moving out by themself.
There’s a bunch of multiplayer focus games I have wishlisted on Steam that I was surprised to see weren’t on the Switch yet: Starwhal, Stardust Vanguards… there’s probably a bunch more that would work perfectly on the most couch multiplayer easy console of all time. As currently my biggest deciding factor on whether to get a game on steam deck, or try to get it on Switch instead, is does it have multiplayer?
Speedball 2 Brutal Deluxe Deluxe. Leave the graphics as is but with widescreen. Add 2 more divisions and a cup to the career mode. And of course, online. Ideally, make it a free game for NSO members, ensuring the online mode is always populated.
And there you go, you've got the greatest sports game of all time.
the fact that Symphony of the Night hasn't been ported to a Nintendo platform yet is so baffling to me
Ready 2 Rumble 1&2 would be nice too.
Symphony of the night is on mobile devices, why is it not on switch jet?
The lack of Chibi Robo in this list is…unsettling. I think you guys have a classic that you should plug into.
I’m shocked that Crow’s Country isn’t on the platform. It’s an excellent game — one I platinumed on the PS5. As for games I would like to see, A Link Between Worlds would be awesome. I’d also want Metroid Prime 2 & 3, along with Windwaker, Twilight Princess, Lost Odyssey, Blue Dragon, Dragon Quest 7 & 8, and the Splinter Cell games.
No Kid Icarus Uprising in this list is upsetting. If I can only request ONE, it's that one. I think it can still make it, but at this rate, it would be after the new system's launch. Kid Icarus got a glorious return, only to be left dormant once again for another decade. Correct that, Nintendo!
@TKundNobody Because it's a 3rd party PlayStation exclusive. Sony publishes their games on PC/smartphones these days because they don't see them as direct competitors (although you could argue PC IS a direct competitor to Sony imo).
And it's not like Nintendo is much better when it comes to holding on to 3rd party exclusives. It took 12 years before they allowed REmake and RE Zero to be released on other platforms.
1 Rhythm Heaven
2 Rhythm Heaven
3 Rhythm Heaven
4 Rhythm Heaven
5 Rhythm Heaven
6 Rhythm Heaven
7 Rhythm Heaven
8 Rhythm Heaven
9 Rhythm Heaven
10 Rhythm Heaven
11 Rhythm Heaven
12 Rhythm Heaven
13 Rhythm Heaven
14 Rhythm Heaven
15 Rhythm Heaven
16 Rhythm Heaven
17 Rhythm Heaven
18 Rhythm Heaven
19 Rhythm Heaven
20 Rhythm Heaven
21 Rhythm Heaven
22 Rhythm Heaven
23 Rhythm Heaven
24 Rhythm Heaven
25 Rhythm Heaven
26 Rhythm Heaven
27 Rhythm Heaven
28 Rhythm Heaven
29 Rhythm Heaven
30 Rhythm Heaven
31 Rhythm Heaven
32 Rhythm Heaven
33 Rhythm Heaven
34 Rhythm Heaven
35 Rhythm Heaven
36 Rhythm Heaven
37 Rhythm Heaven
38 Rhythm Heaven
39 Rhythm Heaven
40 Rhythm Heaven
41 Rhythm Heaven
42 Rhythm Heaven
43 Rhythm Heaven
44 Rhythm Heaven
45 Rhythm Heaven
46 Rhythm Heaven
47 Rhythm Heaven
48 Rhythm Heaven
49 Rhythm Heaven
50 Rhythm Heaven
51 Rhythm Heaven
52 Rhythm Heaven
53 Rhythm Heaven
54 Rhythm Heaven
Waited 6 years for TP/WW HD, I could have just bought a Wii U to scratch the itch. But I’ve been holding out! Fml
The only ports I wanna see is to Switch 2.
Overall great list although I also question the absence of Kid Icarus Uprising, the ones I'd like to see the most coming to Switch specifically - I'd think most of these would come to its successor instead for one reason or the other - are Symphony of the Night and the Disney Afternoon Collection because it's wild that those haven't come to it yet!
I've tried waiting for Samus Returns, but it doesn't seem like it's coming at this point. Well, AM2R here I come then!
There are a lot of great games here, but you left off the two I want most!
F-Zero GX
Metroid Prime 2:Echoes
Tap here to load 26 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...