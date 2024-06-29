Since 2017, we've seen a huge number of ports come to Switch, many of which seemed like impossibilities beforehand. Surprises like Doom (2016), which turned up in the system's launch year, and 2019's Witcher 3 showed that while clever optimisation was required, Nintendo's console could deliver perfectly playable and utterly absorbing portable versions of some of the biggest video games around.

As time wore on and Sony and Microsoft's next-gen platforms launched, the Switch ports kept coming — the excellent Pentiment has been a particular highlight this year. We've got our fingers crossed for Ace Combat 7 and Stray, although recent disappointments such as the Batman Arkham Trilogy show that caution is warranted. The Switch is in its eighth year, and the tech within was hardly bleeding edge in 2017.

However, there's still life in the ol' hybrid yet, and besides, many of the games we'd still love to see ported could run perfectly on the current console. There's also the matter of over 140 million systems sold, which means a huge addressable audience for developers considering a Switch port in 2024.

So, as we bask in the summer sun in one hemisphere (and settle down for a cosy winter in the other) with the knowledge of a forthcoming official Switch successor announcement, let's look back for one last blow-out of a 'Please, Nintendo, can we have some more?' — a summer round-up of fantastic games we'd still love to see on Switch that remain Missing-In-Action.

You'll find a mixture of Wii U ports (yes, there are a few still left), some Wii gems that could use the Donkey Kong Country Returns HD treatment, a bunch of third-party classics, plus some personal favourites we just not ready to give up on. We've omitted games that are already playable via Nintendo Switch Online, or anything highly likely to show up there (eg. Diddy Kong Racing).

So, we now present our final Switch port wishlist, in alphabetical order. Which coincidentally means we start with a couple of real pipe dreams...