Hey, perhaps that colourful A-B-X-Y configuration wouldn't have held much sway in the US compared to us Europeans, who had those hues adorn our own SNES pads. We'll concede that, from a sales perspective, NOA probably made the right call in not widely releasing the smaller system in that territory. But it does mean that millions of Nintendo fans missed out on the best 3DS.

Why is it better than the XL? The answer's threefold - and none of those folds is 'increased portability.'

Firstly, faceplates. They're just cool. Damon Baker said as much when we asked him about them, and the ability to switch up the look of your console to match your mood was a major plus.

Sure, it doesn't affect the gameplay experience, but who can resist a switch in style once in a while, whether you're slapping new sides on your PS5 or eyeing that Echoes of Wisdom-themed Switch Lite that you absolutely don't need? Splatoon might not have come to 3DS in any form, but that didn't stop you rocking a squid-themed cover plate. Fresh.

Fold #2: The buttons. As Europeans, we're obviously biased — and we'll admit to wishing Nintendo had combined the concaveness of the NA Super NES buttons with the SFC colour scheme for the best of both worlds — but it's hard to deny what a fetching set those face buttons make.

Lastly, being more pocket-sized isn't the main benefit of its reduced dimensions; rather, it's the increased pixel density of the screen that makes images that little bit crisper. It's larger than the original 3DS but still petite enough to keep those 400x240 pixels looking nice and sharp.

The regular N3DS offered nearly 40 more pixels per inch than the XL (132.15ppi versus 95.59ppi, according to Wikipedia), and especially when you fired up the underrated autostereoscopic 3D, the crisper detail is noticeable, especially with the eye-tracking software included in the 'New' system which all but did away with having to find and maintain The Sweet Spot.

10 years on, if we had to choose between the entire 3DS/2DS family, it's this console that strikes the perfect Goldilocks balance; it's just right. Granted, 'the bigger, the better' is a valid argument for many gamers with larger hands prone to cramps or with eyesight issues. The combination of a larger screen with more 'controller' real estate to spread your fingers across does make the XL an attractive option (the gorgeous Super NES version, in particular, if you can still find it).

However, for the youthful, vital gamers out there for whom arthritic pangs and reading glasses are a concern for the distant future, it's the New Nintendo 3DS — no bloody 'XL' or 'LL' — that represents the pinnacle of dual-screened, autostereoscopic gaming.

Many happy returns, my old face-plated friend.

Which is your favourite 3DS variant? The original 3DS The curvy 3DS XL The 'doorstop' 2DS is choice It's the New 3DS! Gotta love those faceplates Bigger for me - the New 3DS XL Gimme a New 2DS XL Which is your favourite 3DS variant? (161 votes) The original 3DS 7 % The curvy 3DS XL 6 % The 'doorstop' 2DS is choice 4 % It's the New 3DS! Gotta love those faceplates 29 % Bigger for me - the New 3DS XL 46 % Gimme a New 2DS XL 8 %

Feel free to share your birthday wishes and thoughts about the New Nintendo 3DS — standard or XL — below.