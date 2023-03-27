Call us nostalgic, but the closure of the 3DS eShop has us reminiscing about the many incredible years of portable gaming we've enjoyed with Nintendo's last dedicated handheld console and its wider family.
Recently, we've been downloading various gems we missed over the years and it's given us a chance to take stock of our collections. Looking back, the depth and breadth of this console's library is quite astonishing. From your franchise tentpoles to your experimental curios, from colossal third-party hits to indie darlings and intriguing apps, Switch may well have the quality to match — it's certainly got the quantity — but the sheer variety of gameplay experiences available on 3DS is still unbeatable in our books.