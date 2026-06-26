N64 Flatlay
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

So, the N64 is 30 years old, eh? We should probably turn back to our copious physical collection and play through some of the system's very bes—oh no, what's happened to all the boxes??

After our far-from-pristine NES collection last year, you would have thought that we might have kept better care of our beloved N64 physicals, but no! It looks like a bunch of them have been mangled up again, so can you help us decipher which is which?

We've got 20 beat-up boxes for you to identify below. Good luck!

(Note: No N64 boxes were harmed in the making of this quiz.)

Quiz: Can You Tell These N64 Games From The Mangled Box Art?
That darn washing machine! Which game has been swirled here?
Image: Nintendo Life

The answer is Mario Party 3.

It's definitely Mario, but which one? Mario Party 3 is the game we were after.

Mario Party 3
Image: Nintendo

Quiz Results

You scored x/20

  • 0-6: Don't blame yourself, blame our preservation techniques!
  • 7-13: If we had taken more care of our boxes, you'd be in the top bracket!
  • 14-20: Wow, you know your covers!

Great work out there, N64-ers! If this has put you in the mood for more quizzing, you'll find all of our other topics below.

Quiz Leaderboard:

#UsernameScoreTime
1.MgalensMgalens20/2001:56
2.RadioDogRadioDog20/2001:57
3.martynstuffmartynstuff20/2002:16
4.TerribleTerabytesTerribleTerabytes20/2004:48
5.BigpoppajdawgBigpoppajdawg19/2001:42
6.DS-DEKUDS-DEKU19/2001:45
7.Stephen_HStephen_H19/2001:55
8.PinballBuzzbroPinballBuzzbro19/2001:58
9.RandomDudeSTLRandomDudeSTL19/2001:59
10.Shepdawg1Shepdawg119/2002:33
11.DoktorAnomalyDoktorAnomaly19/2002:52
12.PureRhapsodyPureRhapsody18/2001:36
13.SylampSylamp18/2001:38
14.MracMrac18/2001:42
15.RSLeRoyRSLeRoy18/2002:11
16.ErigenErigen18/2002:14
17.JohnnyMindJohnnyMind18/2002:26
18.MiltonHolmesMiltonHolmes18/2002:51
19.sportvatersportvater17/2001:40
20.Shaw_BrothersShaw_Brothers17/2001:42

Only logged in users (first attempt) will appear on the leaderboard, ranked by score, duration and first submitted

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