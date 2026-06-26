Quiz: Can You Tell These N64 Games From The Mangled Box Art?

So, the N64 is 30 years old, eh? We should probably turn back to our copious physical collection and play through some of the system's very bes—oh no, what's happened to all the boxes??
After our far-from-pristine NES collection last year, you would have thought that we might have kept better care of our beloved N64 physicals, but no! It looks like a bunch of them have been mangled up again, so can you help us decipher which is which?
We've got 20 beat-up boxes for you to identify below. Good luck!
(Note: No N64 boxes were harmed in the making of this quiz.)
Comments 16
I got 15/20 which is better than I expected considering I've never touched an N64 game.
Also, "Waiter, more quizzes please."
18/20 (have heard of the games I got wrong, but I've barely if ever seen their box arts before), time 02:26 so currently rank 6th out of 56 and I'm the only one on the leaderboard - great quiz and yet another fun way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the N64!
19 out of 20, the only one I got wrong was the Killer Instinct one.
Got Rayman wrong. The only one that mattered 😑
Was concerned it would be a case of not knowing some because of US art or whatnot but it Matches up with how i remember things and a few of these box arts are burned into the back of my brain.
19/20 all too easy. Just messed up on Pilot Wings.
20/20. That's what happens when you browse the NSO app and the quiz uses nothing but covers from games available on it.
EDIT: Took me a while to notice Tusk's double sword PINGAS on the cover of Killer Instinct Gold.
20/20 one of my favourite consoles, love the boxarts of that gen
I never even owned an N64, but most of the boxarts are so iconic that I got 18/20.
18/20. Clicked too fast at killer instinct and wasn’t sure about banjo kazooie.
20/20 and 2nd on the table (at time of writing)
Worth the 35 quid a year for NSO + Expansion Pack subscription just for the bragging rights
.....maybe. I doubt anyone cares.
20/20. I owned many of these and displayed the boxes in my room when I was younger, so this was quite the trip down memory lane.
19/20. Almost perfect but I guessed Wave Race 64 instead of Pilotwings 64.
Well, that was easy. I was worried there would be some obscure games on here but everything is available on NSO.
16. Happy with that 👍
...I guessed on some of them because I never played the games, so...eh...14
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