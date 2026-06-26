Quiz: Can You Tell These N64 Games From The Mangled Box Art?

So, the N64 is 30 years old, eh? We should probably turn back to our copious physical collection and play through some of the system's very bes—oh no, what's happened to all the boxes??

After our far-from-pristine NES collection last year, you would have thought that we might have kept better care of our beloved N64 physicals, but no! It looks like a bunch of them have been mangled up again, so can you help us decipher which is which?

We've got 20 beat-up boxes for you to identify below. Good luck!

(Note: No N64 boxes were harmed in the making of this quiz.)