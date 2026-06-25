Resident Evil Requiem scored a new 'Leon Must Die Forever' minigame mode a few months back, and today, Capcom has released a patch to make sure the bonus is running as well as it should.
The latest update brings things up to ver. 1.3.1, and while some minor tweaks have been made to the game as a whole, the main focus is on the new minigame, where the difficulty has been reduced in its early stages and select skills have been enhanced.
The full patch notes were shared on the Resident Evil website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:
Resident Evil Requiem ver. 1.3.1 (25th Jun 2026)
- Fixed some minor issues.
- Reduced the difficulty of Forever - Rank 1 and Forever - Rank 2 in the additional minigame, Leon Must Die Forever.
- Enhanced some of the skills in the additional minigame, Leon Must Die Forever, to allow for a wider variety of enhancer combinations.
- Greatly increased the probability that hand grenades won’t be consumed when using the “Explosives Specialist” skill.
- Increased the percentage of attack power boosts for hand grenades and other throwable weapons when using the “Throwing+” skill.
- Extended the duration of the “Strategist” skill and increased the percentage of attack power boosts.