Resident Evil Requiem scored a new 'Leon Must Die Forever' minigame mode a few months back, and today, Capcom has released a patch to make sure the bonus is running as well as it should.

The latest update brings things up to ver. 1.3.1, and while some minor tweaks have been made to the game as a whole, the main focus is on the new minigame, where the difficulty has been reduced in its early stages and select skills have been enhanced.

The full patch notes were shared on the Resident Evil website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

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Resident Evil Requiem ver. 1.3.1 (25th Jun 2026)